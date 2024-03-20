Real Madrid forward Joselu has offered his thoughts on Brazil international Vinicius Junior, who received a one-match La Liga ban over the weekend.

Vinicius has emerged as one of the standout wingers in the world after Real Madrid paid around £40m to sign him from Flamengo in 2018.

“He is a peculiar boy…”

The 23-year-old has already played over 250 times for the Spanish giants across all competitions and he’s among the contenders to be the next £100m footballer.

Sadly, his time at Real Madrid has been marred by cases of racist abuse as he has consistently been the victim of vile chants from rival supporters. Earlier this month, he called for UEFA ‘punishment’ after being subjected to ‘deplorable’ abuse from Atletico Madrid fans.

Over the weekend, Vinicius netted a brace in Real Madrid’s 4-2 victory over Osasuna. This result leaves Carlo Ancelotti’s side eight points clear of second-placed FC Barcelona.

Vinicius received his fifth booking of the season against Osasuna for complaining to the referee after a decision went against him so he will miss Real Madrid’s home match against Athletic Bilbao on March 31.

“Don’t leave us with ten…”

Joselu has now offered his opinion on Vinicius, who needs to “improve” his in-game “gestures”.

“Vini is a peculiar boy. Inside the locker room, he is a very humble boy, very smiley. He is a boy who, from day one, has treated me very well since I arrived here. He is so decisive, such a good player, one of the best players in the world and I think that bothers rivals and the fans,” Joselu told El Desmarque.

“It is clear that there are gestures that he can improve, but he is very young and we are all supporting him. There will be times when he has to decide how to carry out and deal with those gestures and those things, but he is a spectacular boy.

“In the locker room we all have a lot of affection for him and little by little it’s going to bring out the positive side of him in all of this.”

Offering advice to his team-mate, he added: “The typical thing, especially when you are in a match: ‘Don’t leave us with ten.’

“I think he is such a decisive and decisive player in every game, that he knows it. He knows that he can decide a match alone and I think he is very fundamental for us.”

Ancelotti meanwhile has encouraged Vinicius to “control” the “pressure” he comes under during matches.

“He’s a decisive player, in everything he contributes. He could have scored more goals, but he’s effective in everything”, Ancelotti told Marca.

“He has a lot of pressure, which he must control a little more. I didn’t say anything special to him, just that he played an extraordinary game.

“He’s going to improve because he is a serious, humble and intelligent boy.”