According to reports, Real Madrid have submitted a higher offer than Liverpool to sign England international Marc Guehi in January.

Guehi remains on the market after Liverpool failed to sign him during this summer’s transfer window.

In recent years, the centre-back has emerged as one of the best defenders in Europe as he has shone for Crystal Palace and England.

Guehi has attracted interest from several Premier League sides in recent years, but Liverpool emerged as his most likely destination in the summer.

The Reds made it their priority to sign Guehi as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk and were boosted by the Palace standout being available for a cut-price fee due to his contract expiring in 2026.

Despite this, Liverpool messed around and let the Guehi saga drag on until the final days of the summer transfer window, leaving the Premier League giants at risk of being disappointed.

Liverpool reached an agreement with Palace on deadline day to sign Guehi for around £35m, but Oliver Glasner’s side pulled the plug on the deal as they could not sign a suitable replacement.

It has been widely reported that Guehi remains one of their preferred centre-back targets, but Real Madrid are among the European sides linked with him.

It was initially assumed that the Reds would wait until next summer after missing out a couple of months ago, but their dire form and interest from further afield appear to have forced their hand to move in January.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool have submitted a new ‘bid’ to Crystal Palace for Guehi, which is worth around £25m.

Now, a report in Spain claims Real Madrid have ‘responded’ with an ‘aggressive offer’ as they look to beat Liverpool to the signing of Guehi.

The report explained: