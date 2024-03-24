Real Madrid superstar advises Endrick to ‘listen to all of us’ so he can ‘arrive as prepared as possible’

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has advised Endrick to “listen to all of us” so that he can “arrive as prepared as possible” at the La Liga club following his summer move.

Endrick impressed for Brazil’s under-17 side in 2022, when he notched five goals in four games. He’s quickly risen through the ranks to the first team, and recently ticked off a big milestone – his first senior Brazil goal.

It came in a 1-0 victory over England and made the 17-year-old the youngest male international players to score a goal at Wembley.

He’s already on his way to Real Madrid in the summer, with 11 goals in 31 Brazilian Serie A games in 2023 highlighting the potential he has to become a superstar.

His Brazil and soon to be Real teammate, Vinicius Jr, has advised the youngster that the best way to continue progressing is to take in the things that his teammates tell him, so that he arrives at Real ready to take on the world.

“I always listen to the older players, I have developed a lot listening to them all,” Vinicius said.

“I hope that Endrick, who is a great player and a great person, will continue to listen to all of us. And we also listen to him, who has experience to talk to us. I hope he can continue to develop to arrive as prepared as possible to help us at Real Madrid.

“May he continue to gain confidence so he can help us in the national team, help his club which is Palmeiras and continue to evolve.

“He’s 17 years old, he has his whole career ahead of him. I hope everyone can root for him.”

Vinicius himself signed for Real from Brazil at a young age (18) and while he’s still young himself at 23, he’s learned a lot and put that into practice in recent seasons.

The winger is now seen as one of the best attacking players in world football – he scored 23 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions last season, and has 18 goals and eight assists this term.

Endrick will hope he can reach a similar level to his compatriot soon after he completes his move to Real in the summer (when he turns 18) and listening to somebody who has trodden the same path is surely a good way to go about things.

