Real Madrid superstar Bellingham has to ‘pinch’ himself at Bernabeu; wants to ‘represent’ fans

Jude Bellingham has to "pinch" himself while playing for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has admitted he has to “pinch” himself when playing at Wembley and the Bernabeu, and he wants fans to feel like he’s “representing them” as a fan himself.

Bellingham’s career trajectory is one most players could only dream of. Four years ago, he was coming to the end of his first and only season with boyhood club Birmingham City.

He played just 41 Championship games, and his impact was such that upon his move to Borussia Dortmund, his squad number was retired by the Blues.

Four years on from that move as a teenage sensation, he’s one of Real Madrid’s very best players, having scored 20 goals and assisted another nine this season.

That rise is one that the superstar never expected, and he has to make sure it’s real when playing in big games.

“I wake up and have to pinch myself when I’m playing [for] England at Wembley or Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. I’ve never dreamed of something like this so soon, but I’m grateful to everyone who has taken part in my journey,” he told Sky Sports.

Bellingham also has a simplistic view of the way he plays, and the main thing for him is making a connection with the fans.

“I try to go out on the pitch to do my job and help the team win games. People like my style of play. I move with the ball and that’s fine,” he said.

“I try to connect with the fans while I’m playing. I want the fans to feel like I’m another fan playing and representing them, because that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.

“If they can look at me and see someone they feel reflected in and support us, then that helps to encourage the team as well. And their support means a lot to us, a lot more than you think.”

Indeed, the Englishman feels his country’s fans can give the Three Lions a boost in the upcoming Euros, a tournament in which they are ranked joint favourites.

“When the country is positive, the players are positive and the fans are positive, the team will play better,” he added.

With Bellingham – who scored a last-gasp equaliser against Belgium in the last game – on board and in form, England will certainly have a good chance at the tournament.

