Declan Rice has reportedly responded to a ‘huge bid’ from the Saudi Pro League, while Arsenal are ‘growing confidence’ about sealing three deals.

Since joining Arsenal for around £105m, Rice has taken his game to another level and has cemented himself as one of the world’s best midfielders.

The Arsenal standout was impacted by fatigue at the World Cup, but he has made a strong start to this campaign as his side has made the perfect start to the new season.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Gunners are desperate to keep Rice and other key players as they work on new contracts.

In the summer, Arsenal improved their squad with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis, but they have also been keen to tie players to new players after getting new deals secured for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

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Rice is one of the next players on Arsenal’s new contract list, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that they also working on deals for Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal ‘growing confidence’ about triple deal

This is partly because the three players are due to be out of contract in 2028, while it is noted that a new deal for Timber is the ‘most advanced’ of the three deals.

As for Rice, it is claimed that he has been ‘drawing attention’ from Real Madrid, but Arsenal feel they will keep him, Timber and Odegaard beyond the end of their current contracts.

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The report explained: ‘All three men have expressed their happiness in north London and their desire to add further trophies. With Arsenal targeting both domestic dominance and a first Champions League title, securing the futures of these three is viewed as essential to maintaining the standards that delivered last season’s success.

‘The early signs are positive. There is growing confidence that agreements can be reached without drama, allowing Arteta to focus on the pitch rather than contract uncertainty.’

Journalist Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, has stated that Rice has already turned down interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – #Arsenal are planning Declan #Rice’s contract extension until 2031.

‘The midfielder has turned down a huge bid from Saudi in the last months and is considered a key-player by #Arteta, who pushing to lock the player. #transfers #AFC.’

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