Real Madrid tell Liverpool, Chelsea their asking price for Bellingham after Courtois slams his ‘attitude’

Real Madrid have revealed their asking price for Jude Bellingham amid interest from Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Antoliy Trubin scored a dramatic late goal to give Benfica a 4-2 over Real Madrid last week and condemn Alvaro Arbeloa’s team to the Champions League play-offs.

Bellingham was frustrated that Real Madrid failed to “do the basic things” against the Portuguese side, who they will play again in the play-offs.

The England international said: “It’s horrible to lose like this, in this manner. Running out of words for these games now, we’ll have to review it tomorrow and look at the goals we conceded and things like that but yeah… Not much to say right now, it’s still a bit raw. Don’t know what to think, but I don’t know.

“They won all the duels, ran harder, pressed better, landed on second balls, the basic things that we don’t do well. We have so much talent, and players that can produce magic out of nowhere, but if you don’t do the basic things, you’re going to get punished.”

A report shortly after the defeat to Benfica revealed that Bellingham’s team-mate Thibaut Courtois has insisted that the Real Madrid midfielder is a big part of the problem.

READ: January Transfer Deadline Day – follow it LIVE with Football365

Courtois has ‘stepped forward to transfer his concern directly to Arbeloa’ and ‘believes Bellingham’s attitude cannot continue like this’ with the former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund midfielder ‘generating discomfort’ in the dressing room.

Bellingham is likely to be sidelined for a month after picking up a muscle injury as Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with summer moves for the England international amid rumours Real Madrid could sell.

And now Sports Boom have claimed that Real Madrid have told Chelsea they ‘are only prepared to discuss selling Jude Bellingham if Enzo Fernandez is included in the deal’.

READ: Arsenal ‘boring’ jibes are misdirected; this is transactional football in 2026

Los Blancos are ‘reluctant to lose Bellingham’ but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘is set to test Chelsea’s resolve should a bid for Bellingham arrive by insisting it could only be accepted if the Argentine moves in the opposite direction’.

Other suitors, like Liverpool, should expect to pay over £120m for Bellingham in the summer with Sports Boom adding: ‘He would be expected to command a fee in excess of £120m should he ever leave Madrid; a figure which even surpasses the £106m Chelsea paid to secure Fernandez’s services.

‘Like Bellingham, Fernandez is in no hurry to seek a transfer elsewhere at this stage of his career. However, given Los Blancos’ stature and profile, he would be tempted to explore the possibility of joining them should the opportunity arise.’

READ NEXT: Mo Salah has ‘lost it’; him and Liverpool need to ‘take the pill and move on’