Real Madrid ‘to test’ Liverpool with £75m bid for star as transfer expert makes ‘try something new’ claim

Real Madrid “will wait until” Trent Alexander-Arnold “speaks with Liverpool and clarifies whether he is staying or leaving” before making their move, according to La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto.

The Reds could face major change over the next couple of years with Jurgen Klopp announcing that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Jurgen Klopp exit to lead to Liverpool departures?

Klopp has been brilliant in his nine years at the club, winning the Premier League and Champions League, while transforming Liverpool into regular title challengers.

But they will be big shoes for anyone to fill next season and beyond with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso currently favourite with the bookmakers to replace Klopp.

One potential change if Klopp was to leave is some of his current playing staff following him out the door with reports claiming Real Madrid are closely following Alexnader-Arnold’s contract situation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Real Madrid are interested in the Liverpool defender but it was unclear whether Alexander-Arnold is open to moving.

Romano wrote on X last week: “Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool. Current deal expires in June ’25 with no talks underway as of now.

“Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There’s no indication of player’s views so far.”

Alexander-Arnold wants ‘to see if the conditions are in place for him’

And now La Liga and Serie A insider Moretto insists Alexander-Arnold wants “to see if the conditions are in place for him to want to sign a new deal” at Liverpool before deciding on a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There’s no news as of now on Dani Carvajal, but with Lucas Vazquez, he will be offered a new contract, because they want him to continue. It’s not yet 100% clear what Vazquez wants to do.

“He is 100% happy at Real Madrid, but he is waiting to see if he will have a sufficient role in the team next season. The two parties will sit down to discuss that in the near future.

“With Alexander-Arnold, he has to speak with Liverpool first to see if the conditions are in place for him to want to sign a new deal, or if he wants to try something new.

“Real Madrid are paying very close attention to what happens with him. They will wait until Alexander-Arnold speaks with Liverpool and clarifies whether he is staying or leaving first though.”

Moretto’s comments come after reports from The Sun claiming that Real Madrid are ‘ready to test’ Liverpool with a £75m bid for Alexander-Arnold.

