Real Madrid tipped to offer £80m for Liverpool star, while Reds have ‘miles better’ asset already

Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential exit to Real Madrid would not be all too bad given the presence of Conor Bradley

Steve Nicol believes Real Madrid could offer up to £80million for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Reds might not mind too much as they have a “miles better defender” in Conor Bradley.

Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s very biggest assets. The defender is one of the best providers in world football, and has assisted 82 goals in just over 300 games from right-back, while also scoring 18 goals.

He’s one of three players Ally McCoist recently suggested Liverpool must keep under wraps after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure from the club. He and Jeff Stelling have suggested naming the new manager quickly can help with that.

Alexander-Arnold could follow Klopp out

Nicol also believes Klopp’s departure could have a bearing on Alexander-Arnold’s future.

“I think the fact that Klopp’s leaving, it’s going to be interesting because as we have all said, Trent Alexander-Arnold, as a fullback, is a poor defender,” Nicol said.

“There is no getting away from that. I don’t care who you support. What team you watch. Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t a good defender.”

It’s not clear whether Nicol is suggesting the right-back’s lack of defensive nous will count against him once a new manager comes to the club – surely it would not given how good he is in other facets of the game.

In any case, interest from Real Madrid, which has been widely reported of late, could see the Reds deprived of the defender, but Nicol does not believe that would be a massive issue given the presence of Conor Bradley in the Anfield dressing room.

Bradley could soften Trent exit

“But he is so good going forward that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Real Madrid were to offer, I don’t know, £60, 70 or 80 million for Trent Alexander-Arnold when you have a young kid in Conor Bradley, who is a miles better defender, great going forward, but it’s in the same class as Trent,” Nicol said.

A few months ago, Liverpool would likely not have even given a second thought to letting Alexander-Arnold go, and they still may not.

However, that Bradley is a very similar mould and has already shown his class in the Premier League will give them hope that if he does leave, the exit won’t be too problematic.

Indeed, Bradley has one Premier League goal and three assists along with three FA Cup assists this season.

He starred in a 4-1 victory against Chelsea in just his second league game this season, scoring once and assisting twice, and showing that the future is bright whether or not Alexander-Arnold remains at the club.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Romano reveals Alonso U-turn and provides update on TAA to Real Madrid