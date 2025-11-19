Real Madrid tipped to sign £60m Liverpool ‘threat’ and Chelsea ‘genius’

It has been claimed that Real Madrid “might be interested” in signing Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Chelsea star Moises Caicedo.

Los Blancos have won ten of their opening 12 games in La Liga, including a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico at the end of October, to sit three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid lost to Premier League side Liverpool in the Champions League before the international break after winning their previous three matches in the league phase.

Despite that defeat to defending Premier League champions Liverpool, who’ve had a poor start to the new season, Real Madrid could target the Reds’ Hungary international Szoboszlai, who they signed for £60m from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Former Liverpool star Igor Biscan reckons Real Madrid could use their strength in the transfer market to sign Szoboszlai.

Biscan told BoyleSports: “Real Madrid might be interested in Dominik Szoboszlai because his qualities are so good he can play in any team in the world.

“He is such a good player and is able to play in so many positions that any team in the world would probably want to have a player like him.

“He can defend, he can really be the one to put pressure, to be aggressive, he can deliver from set pieces, he can attack the box.

“He can do whatever he wants to do on the football pitch and be a threat, and run the whole day, and he’s also very good looking!”

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin reckons Real Madrid could flex their muscles in the transfer market for another Premier League star with the Blues’ Caicedo a “genius” they could be interested in.

Nevin told CasinoHawks: “Caicedo is capable of playing in any team because he’s more than a destructive player, he’s an absolute genius defensively.

“Yes, he would interest Real Madrid, but I can’t see the numbers working. I’m struggling to see the numbers working.

“Because if he’s bought for 100 million, or 115 million depending on what you hear about the add-ons, etc., how much is he going to have to spend to get him to give Chelsea a viable profit that they don’t feel as if they’ve lost one of their best, if not their best, player?

“You’re talking 200 odd million. Unless you’re a forward scoring 30, 40 goals a season, that market, I’m not sure about.

“Even though Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo were both bought for over 100 million and I have to say, it shocked a lot of us, that amount of money spent in that position. But to go further than that, I don’t know.”

