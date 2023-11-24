Real Madrid ‘set to sign galactico’ next summer with Haaland, France superstar ‘on the horizon’

Real Madrid have the funds available for a monstrous summer and are looking at Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and France captain Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Los Blancos tried to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in 2022 and an agreement appeared to be likely, but the 24-year-old signed a new two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

They have also been strongly linked with Haaland ever since he broke onto the scene at RB Salzburg.

After completing the £100million signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are reportedly ready to sign another big name – or two – next year.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid have their eyes on arguably the two best players in world football.

It is said that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has ‘prepared his accounts’ and believes the arrival of a ‘galactico’ is possible.

This means ‘Haaland and Mbappe are on the horizon’ and the possibility of signing a huge player is ‘very propitious, more than ever in recent seasons’.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season after telling PSG he will not be triggering the one-year extension clause in his deal.

Madrid are firmly in the race to land the former AS Monaco youngster. Some reports say they aren’t, but they surely are.

He has also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and former Reds right-back Glen Johnson says Jurgen Klopp would happily bring Mbappe to Anfield.

“I can’t see Liverpool spending the kind of money it would take to bring Mbappe in,” Johnson told Squawka. “They’ve always brought in players strategically, using data, statistics and looking to the future and also often looking for a good deal and to be honest, they usually get it right.

“I just don’t think they’re the kind of club to go and break the bank to buy Mbappe. I hope they do! I just think it goes against what they are all about.

“Being at PSG, he’s never really had to do that high press. Whether he’s capable of it and whether he actually wants to do it or not I don’t know, but they would still absolutely sign him if they could.

“If you want to play for Klopp, you absolutely have to be able to help the team and work hard, so I’m sure he would buy into that.”

