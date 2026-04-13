Real Madrid ‘deal with Jurgen Klopp is done’ as Toni Kroos ‘assistant coach’ plan emerges

Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo has revealed that Real Madrid are planning to hire Toni Kroos as the assistant manager to Jurgen Klopp, while also revealing that a deal is already in place for the former Liverpool boss to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

There have been claims in the Spanish media that Real Madrid are planning to bring Kroos back to Estadio Bernabeu.

Kroos is a legend at Madrid, having won LaLiga four times, the Copa del Rey once, and the Champions League on five occasions during his time at the Spanish giants from 2014 until 2024.

The former Germany international midfielder retired from professional football in 2024.

On April 12, AS reported that Madrid ‘are preparing for Kroos’ return, with the Spanish publication claiming that ‘his comeback is being planned for next season, with senior figures at Valdebebas aligned on integrating’ him ‘into the club’s sporting structure’.

The Real Madrid-leaning publication added: ‘Across ongoing discussions at Valdebebas, there is a shared belief that bringing the former midfielder back could prove decisive for the future.

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‘The idea is not a return to playing – although he remains in excellent shape – but rather something more structural. Even so, many acknowledge his presence in today’s midfield would hardly go unnoticed by Alvaro Arbeloa and his former teammates up until June 2024.

‘For now, the intention is clear: he will return. The only uncertainty is in what role, and where exactly he will fit.’

Gallardo, who has over 48,000 followers on X, has now claimed that Madrid’s plan is to make Kroos the assistant manager and to work under Jurgen Klopp.

The El Chiringuito TV journalist has even claimed that Klopp has an agreement with Madrid over becoming the manager in the summer of 2026.

Gallardo wrote on X at 5:18pm on April 13: “BREAKING NEWS!

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“Real Madrid’s plan is for Toni Kroos to be the assistant coach of Real Madrid and Jürgen Klopp the head coach.

“Remember the deal with Jurgen Klopp is DONE since December 2025.

“The idea is for everything to happen this summer.

“Fin boom! Let’s get to it!”

Despite Gallardo’s claims about Klopp, it must be noted that the former Liverpool manager has consistently dismissed suggestions that Madrid have approached him.

On March 23, Klopp said at a Magenta TV press conference when asked about rumours linking him with Madrid: “It’s good that we’re talking about this.

“When is a story a story? When someone takes a sheet of paper and writes something on it? Or when there’s actually something to it?

“Has Real Madrid ever called me? Not once, not a single time in my managerial career.

“I’ll take over at Atlético Madrid as well, preferably at the same time. Sorry, Madrid, you’ll have to ring first!”

Regarding managing Germany, Klopp said: “I’m not thinking about that at all at the moment.

“Who knows what the next few years will bring, but there are absolutely no plans in that regard”.

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