Tottenham enquire about signing ‘one of the biggest talents’ at Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have made a move to sign Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Under manager Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham have been hugely active so far in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have secured the services of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

The north London club’s owners, ENIC, though, are not done yet, with De Zerbi now on the hunt for a winger.

Manchester City and Brazil international winger Savinho is a prime target for Tottenham, but the Premier League club are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Tottenham want to sign Franco Mastantuono

According to Cronica, Tottenham are among the clubs that have made contact and enquired about a potential deal for Real Madrid winger Mastantuono.

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The Argentine news outlet has reported that Madrid are ready to send Mastantuono out on loan for next season.

The Spanish and European giants do not want any buy option in a potential deal for the Argentina international winger because he is ‘a key part of their long-term sporting project’.

Former Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa wants the winger at his new club Fulham, with Juventus and Inter Milan also keen on the teenager.

‘Tottenham have also initiated contact to enquire about the terms of a potential loan’, according to the report.

Real Madrid willing to send Mastantuono on loan

The report has added: ‘Real Madrid understands that the 18-year-old is going through a similar situation to the one Endrick experienced in his first months at the club.

‘The fierce competition for a place in the first team has reduced the opportunities for the former River Plate player, who is looking to get more playing time to accelerate his adaptation to European football.

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‘Given this situation, the management began listening to offers from different teams on the continent, although they will prioritise a destination that guarantees continuity, a solid sporting project and a coach who is committed to their development.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, reported this week that Madrid are open to sending Mastantuono out on loan this summer.

Romano wrote on X at 10am on July 22: “Real Madrid are ready to give the green light to Franco Mastantuono’s exit on loan this summer.

“No buy option clause; straight loan as Mastantuono seen in similar position as Endrick in January.

“More than 5 clubs in Spain and abroad, on it.”

Mastantuono joined Madrid from River Plate in the summer of 2025.

As quoted in ESPN in August 2025, Madrid president Florentino Perez called Mastantuono “one of the biggest talents to emerge in world football in recent years”.

While Mastantuono started his Madrid career strongly under then Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso, his overall performance was underwhelming.

The 18-year-old made 35 appearances for Madrid last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

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