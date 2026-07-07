Mourinho reaches decision on Real Madrid signing Erling Haaland from Man City – report

Real Madrid would love to sign Erling Haaland from Man City

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to complete a ground-breaking deal for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland if Vinicius Junior leaves the Bernabeu, a report has claimed.

Real Madrid already have an incredible forward line that includes Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius – two of the best players in the world – alongside Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Franco Mastantuono. Vinicius loves Madrid, though there is uncertainty over whether he will pen a new contract to stay at the club.

The Brazilian winger’s current deal expires in June 2027, and an agreement still has not been reached over an extension.

Vinicius has warmed to the idea of extending since the departure of Xabi Alonso in January, but his camp feel Madrid have yet to offer a suitable financial package.

Catalan newspaper El Nacional claim returning Madrid boss Mourinho has ‘given the green light’ for club president Florentino Perez to pursue Haaland as a potential replacement for Vinicius.

Mourinho sees the Norwegian goal machine as an ‘extraordinary signing’ as he could form a devastating attacking partnership with Mbappe.

READ: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he takes Norway to uncharted World Cup territory

But Mourinho ‘doesn’t want to create an unbalanced attack’, so Vinicius would have to leave before a move for Haaland becomes a reality.

Selling Vinicius for a huge fee would ‘allow Madrid to finance part of the Haaland operation’.

Mourinho’s plan is to have Haaland as his main No 9 and to give Mbappe ‘freedom’ to roam, with the rest of the team working hard defensively to cover the two world-class strikers.

City have managed to tie the 25-year-old down to a colossal contract that runs until June 2034, which means Madrid would likely have to offer a world-record sum of €250m (£213.5m) or more to get City to even consider selling.

The report claims recent comments from the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, have ‘reignited speculation’ about a sensational transfer, with Madrid chiefs seeing them as a ‘veiled hint’.

Haaland Snr has talked up Real Madrid move

Haaland Snr told DAZN ES: “Real Madrid move? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract.

“We’re waiting for the new season… but anyone would want to play for Madrid.

“You never know what can happen in football.”

Fabrizio Romano provided his take on the situation by saying: “I am telling you Haaland to Real Madrid this summer – no.

“But Haaland to Real Madrid one day, who knows?

“Because Haaland is not excluding the possibility one day, again, not in December 2026 to go to Real Madrid.

“So, it’s something that in the mind of Erling Haaland is considered as a possibility for the future.

“Again, I am not taking about this summer. Again, Haaland is very happy at Man City.

“He’s a crucial player for City project, for City new coach Enzo Maresca, so the feeling is absolutely super positive between Haaland and City.

“But that’s the story for this case.”

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