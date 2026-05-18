Three Man City stars are on Real Madrid's list

Jose Mourinho has agreed to become the new head coach of Real Madrid, and he could use Manchester City as his first hunting ground for world-class signings, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier on Monday that an initial two-year contract is in place for Mourinho to return to the Bernabeu. The journalist wrote: ‘Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO!

‘All terms have been verbally agreed between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid, waiting to sign all documents.

‘Plan for initial two-year deal, JM to travel to Madrid after Real-Bilbao game. The Special One is back.’

As per various reports in England and Spain, Mourinho has identified Man City star Rodri as his primary transfer target heading into the summer.

Mourinho sees central midfield as an area of the squad that needs improving urgently and believes Rodri could be a brilliant solution.

READ: The 20 best footballers out of contract and available for free this summer

Madrid have chased the Spain international for several years, and Mourinho is now poised to help them with their pursuit.

Spanish newspaper AS claim Madrid have been ‘offered’ Rodri’s elite team-mates Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva by intermediaries, too.

Madrid were beaten to Gvardiol’s signing by City in August 2023 and have followed his career ever since.

Los Blancos need a new centre-back to replace David Alaba, and Gvardiol is their dream target.

However, he will cost huge money, as City originally spent €90million (then £77m) to sign him from RB Leipzig.

Mourinho capturing Silva would be an immediate slap in the face for Barcelona, who have been interested in the creative midfielder for several years.

The Portugal star is evaluating his options after confirming he will leave City on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

Real Madrid could pick apart Man City squad

Silva has gone out with a bang, having lifted both the League Cup and FA Cup this season, while City are still chasing Arsenal in the Premier League title race, too.

In addition to Madrid and Barca, Silva has been linked with Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer.

The 31-year-old recently confirmed his dream is to return to Benfica one day, though he is unsure exactly when that might happen.

Returning to Rodri, our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed Mourinho would love to have the defensive midfielder at Madrid.

However, City director of football Hugo Viana is making a strong push to tie him down to a new contract.

TEAMtalk also revealed on May 9 that both Madrid and Bayern Munich have made contact for Gvardiol.

As things stand, Rodri is the most likely out of the three to actually secure a stunning move to the Spanish capital.

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