Mourinho incredibly plots six Real Madrid moves to ‘completely rebuild’ squad – report

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign up to six players this summer as he plans a ‘drastic overhaul’ to get Los Blancos challenging once again, a report has claimed.

In a remarkable twist, Mourinho has agreed to return to Real Madrid 13 years after first leaving the club. ‘The Special One’ has agreed an initial two-year contract with Madrid that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Florentino Perez – who recently called for a new presidential election – has tasked Mourinho with restoring order to Madrid’s fractured dressing room, which has been affected by player bust-ups and arguments with coaching staff.

Mourinho will also need to get Madrid back in the mix for the biggest honours, as they have gone two seasons without any silverware.

According to a new report in the Spanish press, Mourinho has ‘asked Madrid for six signings’ to kickstart his second reign at the Bernabeu.

He ‘wants to completely rebuild the squad’, including a ‘drastic overhaul’ in defence.

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The report claims that Mourinho wants two new centre-backs. David Alaba will leave on a free transfer this summer, while there are concerns over the long-term fitness of Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger.

The Portuguese icon has also requested a ‘reliable right-back’ as Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a tricky debut campaign in the Spanish capital, while club legend Dani Carvajal is leaving.

Left-back is another position Mourinho aims to strengthen. Alvaro Carreras is expected to become the first-choice left-back in the long run but a replacement needs to be found for Ferland Mendy.

Mourinho believes it is ‘vital’ Madrid also enter the market for ‘two specific midfielders’. He is eyeing a ‘defensive midfielder and a playmaker with a creative profile’.

The report does not mention any specific targets but does note that Eduardo Camavinga is likely to depart amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

While no targets were revealed, there has been plenty of speculation about which players Madrid are looking at.

They are considering activating buy-back clauses for exciting Como duo Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz. Ramon is a towering 6ft 5in centre-half, while Paz would provide extra creativity in the No 10 role.

Real Madrid monitoring Tottenham duo

In terms of other centre-back targets, Madrid are interested in Tottenham Hotspur speedster Micky van de Ven and Nico Schlotterbeck, whose new Borussia Dortmund contract includes a €50-60m (£43-52m) exit clause.

At right-back, Madrid are tracking Van De Ven’s Spurs team-mate Pedro Porro, Michael Kayode of Brentford and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.

Madrid would love to raid Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol as their next left-back, but that move would be extremely expensive.

City midfielder Rodri is thought to be Mourinho’s dream solution for the No 6 role, too. Once again, however, City are holding firm, forcing Madrid to consider other players such as Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea talisman Enzo Fernandez.

It looks set to be a massive summer for Madrid as they could be involved in several deals with Premier League sides.

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