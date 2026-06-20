Real Madrid release Michael Olise statement amid sensational ‘€200m bid’ claims

Real Madrid have denied making ‘direct contact’ with the agents of Michael Olise after a report claimed a spectacular €200million (£173m) offer for the Bayern Munich superstar is in the works.

During his presidential re-election campaign, Florentino Perez promised to submit a €150m (£130m) bid for a new ‘Galactico’. This promise helped Perez remain in charge of Los Blancos, winning 65 per cent of the vote.

After confirming Jose Mourinho as the club’s new manager, Perez sent rivals Atletico Madrid a €150m proposal for Julian Alvarez.

The bid infuriated Atleti, who swiftly pointed to the striker’s €500m (£433.5m) release clause.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested Perez’s move for Alvarez is a bluff and that the Real Madrid chief actually dreams of prising Olise away from Bayern.

Spanish newspaper Marca claimed on Thursday that Madrid have €150m ‘tucked away’ to ‘bid’ for Olise, and they could increase it to €200-220m (£173-191m).

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But Madrid have publicly cooled such speculation by releasing the following statement: ‘In light of the information published in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest of our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to clarify that it has not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned footballer, his representatives, or individuals in his circle.

‘Real Madrid also wishes to highlight the excellent institutional relationship it maintains with Bayern Munich, with whom it shares a long history of mutual respect, collaboration, and admiration, and regrets the dissemination of speculations that do not correspond to reality.

‘Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect, which is reflected, among other aspects, in the shared conviction that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club must be addressed first between the entities themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty that have historically governed the relations between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.’

Olise to Real Madrid looks unlikely

Recent reports have suggested Olise would rather stay at Bayern than join Madrid, having been surprised by the ‘circus’ surrounding Los Blancos’ rumoured interest in his services.

Madrid casting admiring glances towards the French winger is understandable, as he notched 22 goals and 31 assists for Bayern in the 2025-26 campaign.

Bayern paid Crystal Palace €60m for Olise two years ago, and he has since become a world-class attacker.

But with Madrid having shut down this particular move, they could now enter talks for alternative Galactico signings.

It will be intriguing to see whether links with Alvarez reignite, or whether that opening bid was a bluff all along.

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