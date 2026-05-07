Vinicius Junior leaving Real Madrid this summer is a ‘genuine possibility’, with Manchester City rivalling Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature, a report has revealed.

Vinicius has had another fantastic season in front of goal, putting up 21 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. The left winger hit a brace against Man City in March to book Real Madrid’s place in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

While Vinicius has chipped in with plenty of goal contributions, Real Madrid have endured another trophyless campaign, and the wheels are starting to fall off.

Alvaro Arbeloa looks set to be replaced by Jose Mourinho, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde are among several players to have clashed in training, while there has been a huge petition to get Kylian Mbappe out of the club.

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, there is also uncertainty over Vinicius’ future at the Bernabeu, as he could leave in an ‘explosive’ transfer.

The forward’s contract expires in June 2027. Talks between the two parties over an extension stalled last year, and they agreed to revisit the situation this summer.

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But there are several issues that need to be ironed out, including Vinicius and Madrid aligning over their long-term ambitions, plus the financial package on offer.

Madrid have ‘made it clear’ that failure to agree fresh terms will ‘lead to a sale’, and there is now a ‘real chance’ Vinicius will hold talks with other clubs.

While Vinicius staying in the Spanish capital is still viewed as ‘the most likely outcome’, Premier League clubs are on red alert.

City are described as ‘serious contenders’ to sign the 25-year-old in what would be a phenomenal capture. Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘preparing to make their presence felt’ in the chase for Vinicius, with City chiefs viewing it as a ‘rare market opportunity’ to snare a ‘generational talent’.

Jeremy Doku may have netted a brace in the 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night, but City would jump at the chance to replace him with a truly world-class player such as Vinicius.

Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea all watching Vinicius

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined City in ‘keeping tabs’ on the Vinicius saga. Arsenal are ‘actively seeking’ a new left winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli and could swoop for Vinicius if he becomes available.

Chelsea ‘retain a long-standing admiration’ of the two-time LaLiga winner, but their lack of Champions League football would make a move tricky.

The report adds that Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all tracking Vinicius’ situation, too.

They are four more clubs who would have the stature and finances to convince him to join.

Vinicius’ exact price tag has yet to emerge, though previous reports have suggested Madrid would demand €150-200m (£130-173m) before letting him leave.

Were the player to depart for the Etihad, then Madrid may try to enact revenge on City by stepping up their pursuit of Rodri or Erling Haaland.

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