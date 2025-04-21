Real Madrid ‘need Trent way more than he needs them’ as Liverpool thrive

Liverpool are now just one win away from winning the Premier League; Trent will surely miss this when he goes.

See you later, Trent

I think his interview is confirmation he’s going, and, like most LFC fans, gutted to see him go but also wishing him the best of luck. Madrid need him way more than he needs them.

Next week is going to be one helluva party, and it would be totally on brand for Spurs to beat us, those crazy b**tards.

Just delaying the inevitable thought, WE’RE GOING TO WIN THE F**KING LEAGUE!

David (is Amorin a manager or brand consultant? How he has convinced their fans he is in any way more than Olè with a stronger media voice is incredible! Give him money and let him stay forever please!) Molby, Shrewsbury

I guess that’s why the call it the Blues

When Jürgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, a ripple of anticipation surged not just through Anfield, but across Stanley Park, seeping into every corner of the UK. Some saw it as the end of an era; others, particularly Everton fans, couldn’t hide their glee. For a section of the blue half of Merseyside, Klopp’s departure represented a long-awaited turning point — a symbolic crumbling of the red empire that had towered over them for years.

Fast-forward nine months, and the harsh truth has set in. Far from collapsing, Liverpool are now on the brink of securing their 20th league title, drawing level with Manchester United at the summit of English football history and cementing their name as the most successful team in English history.

Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, Everton were once again trapped in the trenches of a relegation scrap before the Scottish saviour agreed to return for an exorbitant salary and bonus if he kept them safe. They celebrated their undeserved draw with us ( yes it was a push on Konate), clinging on for survival with the same desperation that’s defined their past few seasons. For the bitterest of Blues, that reality must sting more than ever.

“I told you they’d crumble,” was the confident refrain last summer. Message boards, radio call-ins, and social media were filled with smug predictions from Evertonians who had waited years for Liverpool to fall. But Liverpool, under Klopp’s careful planning and a squad built for longevity, didn’t just survive — they evolved. A rejuvenated midfield, emerging stars like Conor Bradley, and the enduring quality of players like Salah and Van Dijk ensured that this team remained elite. How it must have stung that those two signed new contracts… when all around were saying they’d leave.

Meanwhile, at Goodison, it’s been business as usual. Points deductions, financial turmoil, managerial uncertainty — rinse and repeat. The grand old club, with a rich history and some of the most loyal fans in the land, has been reduced to a cautionary tale. And what must make it worse is watching Liverpool soar while Everton stagger, year after year.

The symbolism of Liverpool potentially clinching their 20th title just as Everton are once again peering over the relegation abyss is almost poetic. There’s pride in being the underdog, sure, but when that underdog status becomes permanent, when hope becomes delusion, it starts to hurt in different ways.

Perhaps that’s the true meaning behind the title of Elton John’s melancholic ballad — I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues. For Evertonians, it’s not just about being in the blue half of the city. It’s about the pain, the longing, the constant reminder that no matter how hard they hope for Liverpool’s downfall, the Reds keep marching on.

And right now, with Arne Slot about to celebrate winning the toughest league on the planet – at his first attempt- there’s no greater agony than watching your rivals celebrate yet another title while your own club clings to top-flight life by a thread.

UTFR.

Poor Scouser Tommy, Spion Kop

See you later, Ipswich

I watch football games and read commentary and fellow spectators’ remarks at the same time. Please, please, please the majority of Ipswich fans out there say you don’t agree with some inbreds in your crew who thought Davis’ challenge was fine and only deserved a yellow and so Saka should have been constantantly booed from there on. Good old Dark Arts Arsenal/Stoke.

Enjoy the Championship, it’s where you belong!

Chris, Croydon

PS. What’s this Merino character all about?

When a win doesn’t feel like a win

I’d normally write in about how sh*t Chelsea are and give all the reasons why. I can’t be bothered. If they continue to play the w*nk football they are, why should any Chelsea fan bother with a club criminally mismanaged from top to bottom.

Maresca out, along with the shower above him at board level.

Will (Can’t wait for Maresca to say the win proves his ideas are working)

The defender GOATs

Come on guys, Carragher has no business in that list. I mean the guy scored like 10 career own goals (correct me if I’m wrong). Then I appreciate that love for Van Dijk, top 3 yes, but not the first on the list. One luv.

Joel, Nigeria

…Virgil Van Dijk – check.

John Terry – check.

But no room for the only other centre back Premier League PFA Players’ Player of the year?

Pfft.

Damian, Dublin

Rule change corner

In response to Lee who came up with a list of rule changes he’d like to see I would like to add to one of his points which is already a great idea:

“7. Players feigning injury need to leave the field for 7 minutes of treatment all the time without exception. Players will stop playacting with this rule.”

I’d propose a slight change to this rule. When the referee blows the whistle for a player to receive assistance for an “injury”, rather than making it a blank 7 minutes, start the clock and take as long as you want. 30 seconds, fine. 2 mins, sure. 10 mins, carry on son! When the player exits the pitch the clock stops and counts down until the player can then come back onto the field. So you wasted 5 mins, no problem, sit there for 5 mins and I guarantee players “recover” far more quickly.

What about an actual injury? By all means, replace the player and you don’t need to wait that 5 mins.

Goalkeepers could make it well interesting sitting on the sidelines for the 3 minutes, or do we commit to a substitution?

Oh, and finally, all “injured” players running back on… do it from your own byline playing the entire opposition onside.

Caveat: Any player who is “fouled” and the opponent gets a card, they don’t need to leave the field at all.

Aussie Dave on a white sand beach somewhere (probably getting too much sun)