Real Madrid: ‘Upset’ Kylian Mbappe being ‘ignored’ by Jude Bellingham as ‘lonely’ star has ‘no friends’

Emmanuel Petit reckons Jude Bellingham is “ignoring” Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been “looking miserable on and off the pitch”.

Mbappe completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid in the summer. He joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired.

The World Cup winner is way down in sixth in the 2024 top goalscorer in Europe list and has struggled to settle in at Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old failed to score in his first three La Liga matches and has been heavily criticised for his performances since joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe has ten goals and two assists in his 20 appearances for Real Madrid, but he has missed penalties in recent defeats against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.

After the Frenchman failed to convert from the spot in Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Anfield against Liverpool, a club legend said he “looked scared” as he stepped up.

Ancelotti has struggled to find the right balance with his team as Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are pretty similar. Real Madrid are second in La Liga and 24th in the Champions League.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Petit thinks Mbappe is “lonely at Real Madrid” and “Bellingham is ignoring him”.

“I think Kylian Mbappe is so lonely at Real Madrid,” Petit said.

“I saw Jude Bellingham ignoring him and it doesn’t even look like he has any help or any friends at the club.

“He’s been hammered by the press and doesn’t seem like he has friends in Paris or Spain and he’s also gone to a public enemy number one in France because of what happened in the last international break.

“He’s so far away from his level this season, too. I know he’s scored ten goals but it’s just stats and he doesn’t look like himself.

“I just say what I feel when I look at him and he looks miserable on and off the pitch. He was the king in France and could do whatever he wanted at PSG and with France and now it’s not the same anymore.

“He’s lonely and with top players, the biggest game is against yourself and you have to be able to solve your problems on the pitch.”

After Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night, Ancelotti refused to blame Mbappe for the defeat.

“He missed the penalty, but I can’t be assessing the game on the basis of one penalty because you might score, or not,” Ancelotti said.

“Mbappe is upset, he’s disappointed but we have to keep going.

“He’s not at his best level, but you have to give him time to adapt. He’s scored 10 goals and he’s working to do better.”