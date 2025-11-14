Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has insisted he will leave the club unless Xabi Alonso is sacked before next year, according to reports.

The Brazil international has caused controversy in recent weeks with his behaviour in the El Clasico and uncertainty over whether he will sign a new contract at the club.

There have even been reports that Real Madrid are ready to end their interest in getting Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract as they ‘plan to sell’ him.

A report on Thursday insisted that Chelsea have seen an opportunity and made an ‘offer’ worth €150m (£133m) for the Brazilian.

After the Real Madrid star was forced to apologise for his reaction to being substituted against Barcelona last month, Vinicius Junior didn’t acknowlegde Alonso in his statement now the relationship between the pair is understood to be at breaking point.

And now YouTuber ‘Pepe Kollins’ stated on X: “Vini told Florentino [Perez] that if Xabi Alonso is the coach next year, he won’t renew his contract. That’s what happened a few days ago. Vinicius leaked this.”

MEDIAWATCH: Kane slammed for ‘infuriating’ trait in England win as tired argument resurrected despite ‘one of my best games’

After a brilliant season, Vinicius Junior was pipped to the Ballon d’Or by Manchester City midfielder Rodri, to the disgust of the Real Madrid forward.

In the immediate aftermath, he wrote on social media: ‘I’ll do 10x if I have to. They’re not prepared.’

When asked how Vinicius Junior was impacted by the Ballon d’Or snub, former Real Madrid and current Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti told AS: “It might have affected him a little. But now Vini is close to his best form. He’s playing very well and is proving decisive.

“Vini has a strong character; he doesn’t dwell too much on his mistakes or the criticism he receives. He looks ahead very quickly. I’m sure Vini will arrive at the World Cup in top condition.”

READ: England 2-0 Serbia player ratings: Bellingham, Foden, Eze stake claims from bench

On how Ancelotti sees Vinicius Junior’s role with the Brazil national team, he said: “[I see him] as a winger or as a central striker. Vinícius has the quality to score many goals. I’ve spoken to him: ‘Look, when you’re playing as a winger, to score goals you have to do three or four dribbles.

“Touch the ball seven or eight times. And in the centre, just one well-timed movement is enough to score a goal.’ He understood it, he likes playing in that position.

“We can take advantage of a player who can help a lot as a winger, not as a forward in the area as I’m not stupid because he is not a reference point inside the box. But to attack the area with space, he is very, very, dangerous.”

READ NEXT: The discarded England XI without a hope of a World Cup squad place