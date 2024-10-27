Vinicius Junior and Gavi come together during El Clasico.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior hit back at Gavi during their 4-0 loss to Barcelona by reminding the midfielder of his imminent Ballon d’Or victory.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski and further goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha gave the Catalans a sensational 4-0 victory over their arch-rivals at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti showed his frustration in a post-match interview with the former Chelsea boss calling out Kylian Mbappe for a number of missed opportunities and failing to stay onside.

Mbappe saw a strike ruled out by VAR for offside with Barcelona taking advantage to win and go six points clear of Real Madrid in the Liga table.

Real Madrid will have to wait until May to get their revenge with the second El Clasico of the season with a number of rivalries set to be renewed.

Ballon d’Or nominated Vinicius Junior and Barcelona midfielder Gavi came together on a couple of occasions during the latest match between the rivals.

Gavi was seen holding up his fingers to remind the Brazilian of the scoreline while Vinicius Junior hit back with the perfect quip.

Vinicius Junior told Gavi, as per reports from El Chiringuito: “Yes, yes, but on Monday I’m going for the Ballon d’Or.”

The Brazil international is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or at the ceremony next week and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thinks Man City midfielder Rodri should be the winner despite Vinicius Junior also being a “worthy” recipient of the award.

“People forget about midfielders and what they do,” Henry said on CBS Sports.

“They’re the heart of the team. He is the heart of Manchester City. I know he didn’t win the Champions League [last season], but he won the Euros [with Spain].”

Henry added: “Vini Jr didn’t perform at the Copa America. But is he [still] a worthy winner? Yes.

“He is outstanding, I keep on saying. For me, right now, as a forward, he is the best in the world. So he deserves it [too].”

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher added: “I’d go for Vini Jr. They won the Champions League, which is the biggest thing you can win in club football. It’s difficult for Rodri because of the position he plays. Very few players win it in that position, whether you are a holding midfield player or a defender.”