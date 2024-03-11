Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has revealed how a tactical tweak has made him an “untoppable” force this season.

The Brazilian has 16 goals and eight assists across all competitions for Los Blancos this season, and opened the scoring in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

After the game, Vinicius told the official club website: “We got off to a very good start, pressing from the beginning. That’s what makes the difference, when we press the fans come with us and it’s very difficult to beat us at home.”

“I’m very happy, trying to be my best. The best part of the season is coming up, the good games, and I want to keep going like this. Hopefully staying clear of injuries, which have hampered me a bit this season. I’m doing well.”

The 23-year-old has faced horrific abuse from away fans for much of the season, and says he and his teammates are enjoying playing in front of their own fans, with Madrid winning 15 of their last 18 home games.

“Playing at home with the fans makes a difference,” Vinicius admitted. “We have to get the fans behind us from the start in every game. When they come with us, the opposition know that it’s very difficult.”

Vinicius has typically started games from the left wing this season, with Rodrygo on the opposite side and Jude Bellingham driving through the middle, but claims the license that manager Carlo Ancelotti has afforded him to come inside has made him “unstoppable”.

He said: “I’m trying to help as much as I can, changing my game. I’m unstoppable, because when I’m not playing well as a winger I go central and the opponents don’t know how to defend against me.”

Vinicius has hit form as Madrid approach the business end of the season, as they look to clinch the La Liga title ahead of Girona and Barcelona, having also made it through to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

He’s got six goals and four assists in his last eight league games, and is focused on delivering silverware for the fans.

He added: “We’re approaching it as we’ve been doing from the start, eager to win everything that’s remaining in order to make it a great season. The fans deserve everything”.

