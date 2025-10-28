According to reports, Vinicius Junior ‘could leave’ Real Madrid after clashing with head coach Xabi Alonso as their “relationship is broken’.

There has been heavy transfer speculation regarding Vinicius over the past couple of years as his current contract is due to expire in 2027 and he has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

This season, Vinicius has five goals and four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, but it appears that he has a poor relationship with head coach Alonso.

On Sunday, Vinicius clashed with Alonso after being withdrawn with around 20 minutes remaining of Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona.

This was the fifth time he has been taken off in the closing stages of a La Liga game this season, with broadcaster DAZN picking up his comments when being taken off against Barcelona. He said: “Always me! I’m leaving the team! I’m leaving! It’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

Vinicius’ conduct has been heavily criticised, with former Uruguay defender Diego Lugano branding him a “disgrace”. He added: “This mess at this level is very difficult to witness.

“Inevitably, his prestige within Real Madrid, within Spanish football, will drop significantly. Every weekend he has a problem, he fights with opponents, he fights with the team.

“He has a personality, a guy who likes this fight, this confrontation… I don’t know what’s going on in his head, but his prestige at Real Madrid will definitely drop.”

Ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman added: “It’s not about you, it’s about the team. It’s about the collective. It’s about winning. It is about going five points clear. It’s about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It’s about winning Xabi Alonso’s first Clasico as coach.

“We shouldn’t be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad.”

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Vinicius ‘could leave’ Real Madrid as he has reached a ‘point of no return’ with his ‘relationship’ with Alonso ‘broken’.

It is also noted that Alonso’s ‘trust’ in Vinicius has ‘eroded’, while talks over a new contract have ‘cooled off’.

The report adds: