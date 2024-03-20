Real Madrid: La Liga claim Los Blancos seek ‘competitive advantage’ with Vinicius racism claims

La Liga has accused Real Madrid of attempting to ‘obtain a competitive advantage’ by throwing shade at referee Juan Martinez Munuera for omitting the insults that Osasuna fans aimed at Vinicius Junior in their clash on Saturday.

Vinicius was headline news once again as Madrid claimed a 4-2 win, after the Brazilian notched a brace but was also seen arguing with opposition players and the officials, leading Osasuna fans to abuse him from the stands – a worrying trend of opposition supporters this season.

‘Insults and vexatious screams…’

Real Madrid issued a statement on Monday night in which it has announced that it has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation against Martinez Munuera, who they claim ‘omitted, voluntarily and deliberately, the insults and vexatious screams repeatedly directed at our player Vinicius Junior, despite being insistently warned by our players at the same time they were taking place.’

It was claimed that the fans could be heard chanting “Vinicius, die” throughout the game.

Madrid explained that ‘it has conveyed the insults and vexatious screams to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport’ with the aim of ‘that those who uttered them are identified and punished.’

Real Madrid seek ‘competitive advantage’

La Liga issued a statement in response, in which it confirmed its commitment to eradicate all forms of intolerance from football, expressed ‘unequivocal support’ for the referee and claimed this was simply the latest attempt of many by Real Madrid to ‘obtain a competitive advantage’.

The statement read:

‘The Delegate Commission of LALIGA, meeting today, wishes, following the complaint that Real Madrid CF has made against the referee Martínez Munuera before the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, to express its absolute rejection of the complaint filed by Real Madrid CF and express its unequivocally support to Mr. Juan Martínez Munuera and, by extension, the Spanish arbitration group. ‘LALIGA, in its firm commitment to eradicate all forms of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in soccer, in addition to carrying out numerous awareness and prevention campaigns, denounces to the Disciplinary Committee of the RFEF and to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport of the CSD, all those actions produced in the matches of the National League Championships of First and Second Division, which may constitute the above infractions. ‘In this sense, the Delegate Commission of LALIGA considers that said complaint is one more manifestation of the merciless campaign undertaken by Real Madrid CF against the Spanish referees, with the presumed intention of putting pressure on said body, in order to obtain a competitive advantage with the decisions that said group has to make. As indicated and accredited by the Technical Committee of Arbitrators, Mr. Martínez Munuera’s way of proceeding has been impeccable and has scrupulously conformed to the regulations governing the arbitral action. ‘Any other interpretation that can be made of the facts is simply spurious.’

READ MORE: Racism victim Vinicius Jnr among five who could be next £100m footballer