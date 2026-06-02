According to reports, Real Madrid want to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Denzel Dumfries from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Dumfries has been one of the standout right-backs in Serie A since joining Inter Milan, and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and elsewhere in recent years.

And the 30-year-old could be on the move this summer because he has a release clause in his current Inter Milan contract worth around 25 million euros (£21m).

And Dumfries is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool need to strengthen at right-back and Dumfries has been named among five leading targets for incoming boss Andoni Iraola, but they appear to be facing immense competition from Real Madrid.

READ: Liverpool get ‘serious’ for £170m double signing after total Iraola agreement

Real Madrid are also facing a substantial squad rebuild this summer following an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with Jose Mourinho having a big job on his hands ahead of his return to the Spanish giants.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano revealed Real Madrid have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place with Ibrahima Konaté!

‘Four year deal to be signed, depending on if/when Florentino Pérez is re-elected.

‘Here we go, expected right after.

‘Konaté put Saudi bids on hold for Real Madrid, as @marcosbenito9 reported.’

READ MORE: Liverpool hire ‘ludicrously gifted coach’ like Klopp but do they need seven players?

Denzel Dumfries could follow Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid

And a report from The Athletic claims Real Madrid could also sign Dumfries this summer because they are ‘pursuing deals’ for the two defenders.

Regarding Dumfries, the report explains: ‘Madrid have made Inter Milan’s Dumfries their top target to strengthen at right-back and have held talks with the 30-year-old, who has a €25million release clause. Sources briefed on the deal, speaking anonymously as they did not have permission to discuss the details, say personal terms for Dumfries are not expected to be an issue.

‘One further source said Madrid were planning on concluding the deal for Dumfries following the outcome of Sunday’s presidential election, so long as Perez is declared the winner as is expected. Incoming head coach Jose Mourinho has been focused on strengthening the defence.’

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