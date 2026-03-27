Real Madrid want to ‘sign’ Barcelona midfielder as Florentino Perez dreams of Luis Figo repeat

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would love to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri, according to a Spanish journalist.

Pedri is one of the best midfielders in the world and is one of the finest players in the current Barcelona squad.

Still only 23, the midfielder has already made 235 appearances for the Barcelona first team, scoring 28 goals and giving 31 assists in the process.

Pedri has won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey twice each with Barcelona and has been successful with the Spain national team, too, helping them clinch Euro 2024.

Real Madrid’s desire and determination to sign a new midfielder have been well-documented, with Manchester City star Rodri and Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez among Los Blancos’ targets this summer.

According to journalist Roberto Gomez, Madrid president Perez is dreaming of a 2026 summer deal for Pedri.

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Gomez said on Radio Marca: “The player that Real Madrid, their president, would like to sign is a midfielder… and his name is Pedri.”

When prompted about the highly unlikeliness of such a deal happening, Gomez said sarcastically: “I don’t know… there has never been a Barcelona player who has signed for Real Madrid.”

In the past, Bernd Schuster, Miquel Soler and Luis Milla have joined Madrid from Barcelona.

The biggest and most high-profile example of them all was Luis Figo’s transfer from Barcelona to Madrid in 2000 when Perez was Los Blancos president.

Gomez added: “The player Florentino Perez and Real Madrid would like is Pedri.’

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However, the journalist also made it clear that it may not happen.

Gomez joked: “What you like is one thing, what you can do is another.”

It is hard to imagine Barcelona sell a player like Pedri to Madrid, and the midfielder himself would not be too keen on swapping Spotify Camp Nou for Estadio Bernabeu.

However, this is not the first time that Pedri has been linked with Madrid.

Back on May 9, 2025, Defensa Central reported that Xabi Alonso wanted to sign Pedri for Madrid.

Alonso was on the verge of becoming the Madrid manager at the time, and the former Liverpool midfielder told the Spanish club’s bosses that Pedri would be perfect for his system.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet added: ‘Clearly, Xabi Alonso knows that signing Pedri is impossible, so the comment was more of an anecdote than a request to Real Madrid because he is aware that it is not a feasible operation to carry out, even more so because the Canary Islander was already rejected in the past by the Madrid entity, so the Spanish international would never be willing to land at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.’

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