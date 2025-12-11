Real Madrid ‘will sack’ Alonso on one condition as Klopp ‘raises alarm bells’, Romano reveals update

According to reports, Real Madrid have decided that ‘will sack’ head coach Xabi Alonso on one condition, while Jurgen Klopp has ‘raised alarm bells’.

Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid ahead of this season and he has had a poor start at the Spanish giants.

The Spaniard took over as Real Madrid were in a difficult situation as they endured a rare trophyless season in 2024/25 and their problems have carried over into this campaign.

Under Alonso, Real Madrid made a strong start to this season as they sat top of La Liga and made a winning start in the Champions League group phase, but they have capitulated in recent weeks. They have only won two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Real Madrid lost 2-0 against Celta Vigo at the weekend and it was reported ahead of Wednesday’s match against Manchester City that he could be sacked if his side were beaten again.

Real Madrid took the lead against Man City, but Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland scored to turn the game around as Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that club chiefs have decided that they want to give him “one more chance” when Real Madrid face Deportivo Alaves this weekend.

He said: “What I can tell you is that the indication after the game coming from Real Madrid is not about an imminent change of coach.

“So what I can tell you is that Real Madrid communications were not in terms of ‘Okay, we have decided to fire Alonso.’

“So the story of Alonso being guaranteed to be fired if he lost the game with Man City was never confirmed, and Real Madrid confirmed that this was not the case.

“Now obviously results must change. There is an important game with Alaves and the feeling internally at Real Madrid is that they want to give Alonso one more chance to change the situation.”

Spanish outlet Sport, meanwhile, has reported on Thursday that the Spanish giants ‘will sack Alonso if he doesn’t beat Alaves’ this weekend.

In the meantime, Real Madrid have been linked with several potential replacements, including Liverpool legend Klopp.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and has been Red Bull’s Global Head of Football since the start of this year.

Now, Spanish website Fichajes claims Klopp has decided to ‘put himself on the market’ and this has ‘raised alarm bells’ at Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The report adds: The possibility of Klopp returning to European management has reignited interest from both Real Madrid and Liverpool, who are currently struggling with their respective coaches.

‘The German, currently serving as Red Bull’s director of football, has a contract that would allow him to leave his position without triggering a release clause if a top-tier club requests his services.’