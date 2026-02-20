As the rumour mill continues to turn with regard to Real Madrid’s next manager, reports have detailed a ‘promise’ made by Unai Emery if he’s handed the reins and the ‘determining factor’ in Zinedine Zidane’s return for a third spell.

Alvaro Arbeloa has won seven of his nine games in charge of Real Madrid having replaced Xabi Alonso at the helm last month, but innumerable reports have detailed the lack of ‘respect’ the players have for the former full-back, leading several managers to be heavily linked with replacing him at the end of the season.

The media obsession with Jurgen Klopp becoming the new Real Madrid manager continues despite the German insisting he’s perfectly happy in his role at Red Bull’s global head of soccer and that he has no plans to return to management.

Aston Villa boss Emery is also widely reported to be of interest to president Florentino Perez, and the latest report from Spain claims he’s ‘promised’ to ‘bring the best player in the Premier League’ with him if he’s offered the job.

‘Morgan Rogers embodies exactly the profile that Emery considers ideal to reinforce the Madrid squad’, the report states, and the Madrid chiefs are said to be attracted by his ‘youth, room for improvement and ability to make differences in high-demand scenarios’.

Chelsea were interested in Rogers in the summer, at which point Villa slapped an £80m price tag on his head, but the 23-year-old’s performances this term, which have led to ten goals and seven assists in all competitions and a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England XI, will no doubt see that asking price increase further if/when suitors come calling again at the end of the season.

Rogers, the report states, would represent ‘more than a signing’; he would be the ‘symbolic piece of Emery’s project’ at Real Madrid.

Zidane meanwhile, has ‘asked’ Real Madrid to get rid of the deadwood in the form of ‘three veterans who no longer give the necessary level’ if he’s to make a dramatic return to the Bernabeu for a third stint.

The Frenchman won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga title in four seasons across two spells and has not returned to management since leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Dani Carvajal, who’s said to be thoroughly frustrated by his reduced role under Arbeloa, would receive no solace through Zidane’s return, with the club legend one of three players the coach would ‘ask’ Real Madrid to get rid of, along with fellow old-timers Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Zidane questions their ‘physical condition and adaptation to the game’ and the report claims that ‘the departure of these players would appear as a determining factor’ in his decision to return to the club.