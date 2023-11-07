Real Madrid’s Turkish delight is making defenders sick with his irresistible dribbling skills

Real Madrid’s worst fears were confirmed as the Jude Bellingham juice ran out in their 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano, the midfielder showing he is in fact mortal after all and picking up a shoulder injury.

It leaves an extremely sizeable gap in Carlo Ancelotti’s side, which is an enormous compliment to just how ridiculously good the Englishman has been since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

In a matter of months, Bellingham has all but replaced the dwindling legacy of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, allowing them to ride off into the sunset while he smashes in goal for fun to cover for their increasing fragilities.

