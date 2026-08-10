Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in PSG star Bradley Barcola.

Why Liverpool are still to make an offer for Bradley Barcola has come to light, along with how the Reds really feel about Arsenal hijacking their move.

What was once the strongest department of Liverpool’s squad just a few years ago is now one of the weakest. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz previously graced the wings at Anfield, though as it stands, Andoni Iraola’s options out wide are Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha.

Of course, Liverpool won’t let the summer window slam shut without signing at least one high calibre winger.

Bradley Barcola is their top target, while the Reds are also pushing to sign his PSG teammate, Ibrahim Mbaye.

Reds fans are pinning their hopes on Barcola, who if arriving, would immediately become Liverpool’s most potent and dangerous winger.

Barcola has signalled his intention to join the Reds, and while personal terms aren’t yet agreed, there’ll be no issues finalising them when the time is right.

As such, all eyes are on the club-to-club talks, which per Fabrizio Romano, are taking place on a daily basis.

The transfer guru explained: “On Bradley Barcola, my understanding is that Liverpool remain in active talks, in daily talks with Paris Saint-Germain. So, the conversations are ongoing.

“Then financially there is still no agreement, so we need to be patient, but personal terms, not an issue at all, and Liverpool remain in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

“Liverpool know that they need to improve their opening conversations, indicated proposal, because from my information, Liverpool didn’t send an official bid to Paris Saint-Germain.

“There were reports of Liverpool sending an official bid and then telling PSG they don’t have the money – I am told that this is not the case.”

Why Liverpool haven’t bid for Bradley Barcola revealed

As mentioned, Liverpool still haven’t lodged an official opening bid despite their clear and obvious desire to sign the player.

And per the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, the reason why that is the case can now be revealed.

Reporting for talkSPORT, Jacobs claimed Liverpool’s belief is PSG will lower their gargantuan €170m / £145m asking price if and when they get deals of their own for new wingers over the line.

PSG have recently wrapped up the arrival of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, and are rapidly advancing in deals to sign Mika Godts from Ajax and Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

Once all three transfers are sealed, Jacobs expects PSG to drop their demands for Barcola, at which point Liverpool will thunder in with their opening offer.

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Jacobs also touched on claims Arsenal could hijack Liverpool’s deal, and per the reporter, the Reds don’t fear the Gunners one bit.

“Liverpool feel in control of this narrative because they’re in contact with PSG,” declared Jacobs. “And I think more important than worrying about what Arsenal do to Liverpool is waiting for PSG to maybe sign Godts from Ajax, and in addition Ferran Torres is very close from Barcelona for €50m.

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“Torres has already agreed a five-year contract, and Maghnes Akliouche has come in as well.

“So once PSG get who they need through the door, and I think it might be clearer this week, then Liverpool will feel they can finally make a bid, and maybe suddenly that Barcola price comes down.”