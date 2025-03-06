Real Sociedad v Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United have struggled for consistency since Ruben Amorim took over at Old Trafford, falling further off the pace in the league and crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Five wins in 18 matches have ended their hopes of a top-four finish and domestic silverware, bringing the Europa League firmly into focus.

Standing in their way are a Sociedad side that caused them problems as recently as 2022, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford before making a fist of the reverse fixture.

It’s nearly three decades since Real Sociedad reached the quarter-finals of a European competition, so the visit of Manchester United presents an opportunity.

The Spaniards have found the net in all 10 of their Europa League games this campaign, a 100% record matched by the visitors.

That suggests goals and plenty of drama, but keep reading and you may be forced to change your stance on this fixture.

Real Sociedad team news

Some familiar faces in the Sociedad ranks are expected to start on Thursday, including West Ham loanee Nayef Aguerd.

Martin Zubimendi was the focus of intense transfer speculation over the winter and he’s expected to join Arsenal at the end of the season.

Mikel Oyazarabal has also been linked with a move to the Premier League since scoring the goal that sank England in the Euro 2024 final.

Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo, Jon Aramburu and Zubimendi are all returning from suspensions.

Real Sociedad expected line-up

Remiro – Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz – Sucic, Zubimendi, Mendez – Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Man Utd team news

Man Utd’s injury list is still a lengthy one. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are all potential starters who remain out.

There are also doubts around Harry Maguire, which would leave United well short in defence. Jonny Evans is also unavailable.

That could mean Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Victor Lindelof in a back three, though Noussair Mazraoui is an option.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have rarely justified their selection so one of them could drop out if Fernandes is deployed further forward.

Manuel Ugarte sat out of training ahead of the fixture but that may just be a precaution after he picked up a ‘minor knock’ on Sunday.

Man Utd expected line-up

Onana – De Ligt, Lindelof, Yoro – Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Garnacho, Fernandes – Zirkzee

Real Sociedad v Man Utd: How to watch and listen

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ with an early kick-off time of 1745 GMT. There will be radio coverage on BBC Radio Five Live Sport.

Real Sociedad v Man Utd stats

Sociedad have scored in each of their 10 Europa League fixtures. United also boast a 100% record, scoring in eight of eight.

The hosts have never beaten an English side at home in four attempts, but United are a familiar foe and they did beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford in 2022.

Sociedad are the most creative team left in the competition, registering 19.8xG. They’ve been clinical enough to score 20 goals.

Sociedad and United are the third and fourth sturdiest defences on paper, allowing 18xG between them. They’ve been true to form as they’ve conceded nine each.

Man Utd have held Sociedad scoreless in their last three trips to Spain, with the hosts in this fixture failing to score in the last five meetings.

Five of six meetings have finished 1-0, 0-0, or 0-1, and there have been no instances of both teams scoring.

Real Sociedad v Man Utd referee stats

Ivan Kruzliak will take charge of his 58th European fixture when he officiates United’s trip to Donostia-San Sebastian on Thursday.

The experienced 41-year-old also took charge of a pair of games at Euro 2024, highlighting his experience.

The Slovakian whistle-master oversaw United’s 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in Europe recently, and also took charge of Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat to Monaco in the 2021/22 season.

Kruzliak has been extremely consistent with his whistle, averaging 24 fouls per game across the seven European fixtures he’s been assigned.

He’s not slow to show his cards, producing five per match, which is worth keeping in mind ahead of this potentially combative clash.

Real Sociedad v Man Utd prediction

Perhaps the biggest influence on this fixture is the fact it’s the first of two legs. Both teams have found the net in each of their Europa League fixtures and Sociedad are the most creative side left in the competition.

On the other hand, they’re also two of the best defences. They are allowing a goal per game on average, which is roughly in keeping with xG, and Sociedad have kept three clean sheets in five home matches.

We also have to consider the history of this fixture. Does it dictate this result? Of course not. But football has this inexplicable tendency to produce patterns when certain teams meet.

Both teams to score hasn’t landed in six previous meetings between these two, and the hosts have failed to score in five of six. Over 2.5 goals will look appealing, but we’re relatively confident this game will be a tactical battle to be in the tie come the second leg.

We think Amorim may opt for a more combative midfield of Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro, allowing Bruno Fernandes to roam further forward, but the latter may not be up to the task.

You could fit the Grand Canyon between Amorim’s midfield in recent weeks, so they may be woefully exposed regardless of who plays where.

We fancy a 3/1 Bet Builder and a 4/5 shot on target tip.