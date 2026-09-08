According to reports, two reasons were behind Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly’s decision to ‘reject’ a summer move to Manchester United.

Lewis-Skelly is regarded as one of the Premier League’s best young players, but he was heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal in the summer.

The versatile 19-year-old slipped in the Arsenal pecking order last season, but he played an important role for his boyhood club during the run-in after replacing Martin Zubimendi in midfield.

But with Arsenal signing Bruno Guimaraes and favouring Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, there were fears that Lewis-Skelly could leave in the summer.

Lewis-Skelly attracted interest from Man Utd, who considered him an alternative to Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, and he would also have eased Michael Carrick’s midfield issues.

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Ultimately, though, Man Utd did not sign Lewis-Skelly, who has played a key role for Arsenal at the start of this season as one of their standout performers.

Arsenal will not be really glad that they did not sell Lewis-Skelly, and The Sun has now revealed that a ‘secret conversation’ with head coach Arteta led to him staying.

It is noted that Lewis-Skelly was ‘seriously considering his options’ to leave Arsenal in the summer, but he was eventually won over by Arteta.

The report claims Arteta ‘was determined to keep’ Lewis-Skelly, and he ‘made it clear from the onset to the youngster’s family and representatives that he wanted him at the club this season’.

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Mikel Arteta ‘tweak’ wins over Arsenal

The same report claims Arteta’s willingness to ‘tweak his system’ to get the best out of Arteta was another reason behind Lewis-Skelly’s decision to remain at Arsenal.

They explain:

‘And one of the ways he helped convince Lewis-Skelly that there was a major role for him at the Emirates was by tweaking his system, something he told him during their talks in the summer. ‘Throughout last season, the Gunners largely operated in a 4-3-3, with Declan Rice supported by Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze or Martin Odegaard, depending on the game. But this season Arteta has switched to a 4-2-3-1, and it has allowed Lewis-Skelly to thrive alongside Rice at the base of midfield.’

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