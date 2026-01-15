It has been claimed that Xabi Alonso “would not choose” Chelsea over other Premier League clubs after Luis Enrique opted to reject the Blues.

Chelsea have changed their head coach this month as Liam Rosenior has replaced former boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca’s became untenable following a poor run of form, while he also alienated himself by hitting out at club chiefs over an alleged lack of support.

Rosenior has moved from Strasbourg, who BlueCo also owns, to join parent club Chelsea and he faces a massive job at Stamford Bridge with his limited experience.

Rosenior is a somewhat underwhelming appointment as most of Chelsea’s supporters would have preferred the club to opt for a world-class coach.

European football expert Graham Hunter has revealed that current PSG boss Enrique previously held talks with Chelsea, but he turned down the Blues for the same reason that Alonso should.

“Before he took over at Paris Saint-Germain, Enrique had a very successful interview with Clearlake at Cobham for the Chelsea job and he said: ‘I’m not taking that job,'” Hunter said on talkSPORT.

“He saw exactly what Enzo Maresca has suffered and I know because he told us in the making of the documentary that we had with him.

“He saw interfering owners, 62 directors of football… there’s a problem coming.”

He continued: “Alonso would not choose Chelsea. If I’m wrong, get me back on the show and humiliate me when Alonso is the new Chelsea manager.

“He won’t choose that because he sees it like you see it, honestly. He would view it with, ‘I’m not going there, I have choices.’

“It’s a seller’s market when you’re Xabi Alonso, in my opinion, and I think he’ll go to a club where now, having had his fingers burned at the club he loves, the club he wanted to be in charge of, he will choose differently next time.”

Liverpool is perhaps a more likely move for Alonso, as Arne Slot is under intense scrutiny, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming he is one they would “consider”.

“I think in short, if Liverpool have a vacancy, Xabi Alonso is going to be one of the names they consider,” Jacobs said.

“But they don’t have a vacancy and right now, Liverpool are intent on sticking with Arne Slot.

“And I’m told by sources close to Alonso that he doesn’t want to dive into another role mid-season.”