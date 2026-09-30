According to reports, JJ Gabriel could yet make a late U-turn on his Manchester United future, with a move to Barcelona seeming unlikely.

Before the Man City FFP saga stole the headlines, Gabriel was a hot topic in the international break after it emerged that he had decided to leave Man Utd.

15-year-old Gabriel is considered a future star of world football, but it has been reported that he wants to continue his development elsewhere after his family clashed with Man Utd.

It has also been reported that Gabriel has been targeting a move to Spain to join FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, though Barcelona chief Deco has publicly ruled out signing the talented teenager.

TalkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein and European football expert Kevin Hatchard have said that these comments have seen Barcelona give a ‘big fat no’ to signing Gabriel, who faces difficulties leaving Man Utd.

It has previously been reported that Man Utd are unwilling to cancel Gabriel’s contract, and he is stuck at least until he turns 16 next month.

“At this stage, they can’t be seen to be making a move for a player that young…”

Still, Hatchard has explained that he ‘could stay at Man Utd’ because ‘of transfer regulations over players of his age’.

“What I would say is that the player is still 15 and he wouldn’t be able to make a move until he was 16. I don’t think he can have a proper agent until he’s 16 either,” Hatchard said on talkSPORT.

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“Realistically, obviously conversations do happen. We have to take Deco at his word but it doesn’t mean that Barcelona, when he turns 16, wouldn’t be part of that race and wouldn’t be interested.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern (Munich), PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), any of these clubs, it would be remiss of them not to at least be aware of him and aware of a possible market opportunity.

“If you look at Bayern, for example, they brought Jamal Musiala to the club from Chelsea at 16, and look what he’s gone on to do for them.

“These clubs are very aware of this kind of situation but, at this stage, they can’t be seen to be making a move for a player that young.”

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent then asked: “Although Bayern Munich’s a great club, one of the biggest in the world, it does sound like he’s got his heart set on Barca or Real Madrid in LaLiga.

“Do you think there could be a situation where he ends up going somewhere that his heart doesn’t necessarily want, or go back to Manchester United?”

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In response, Hatchard insisted that Gabriel and his representatives really need to get the decision on his next move right.

“Well, him and his family have got to make that decision, haven’t they? I don’t know a huge amount about him and his situation, but any player of that age has to really think of so many things,” Hatchard added.

“Can I deal with the move, in general, to a different country? Can I deal with the pressure of being involved with that particular club?

“Do I back myself to make it through to the first team? If that isn’t going to happen, can I get loan moves and get miles on the clock?

“Musiala didn’t just appear, it took him a little while. They put him through what they call the campus system there at Bayern. I think any player of his kind of age has got to think about opportunity.

“How am I going to develop? How am I going to play for a first team? What’s going to be best for me as a person, my family?

“So many things go into it and if you get it wrong, it can be really tough because you get forgotten quickly in this game, so it’s really, really important to get that right.”

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