Reason Newcastle raid for star attacker is ‘OFF’ revealed; Prem rivals near signing after rejection

Nottingham Forest have reportedly called Newcastle attempts to sign Anthony Elanga ‘OFF’ due to having no time to source a replacement, but they are nearing the signing of James Ward-Prowse.

Newcastle seem to have left it too late to get a move for Elanga over the line. While interest earlier in the window was reported, only on deadline day did they get serious with their attempts.

It was stated that £35million would be enough for the transfer, and the move was expected before the deadline. However, it was then suggested that a higher fee would be needed, before Fabrizio Romano stated all attempts from the Magpies would be turned away.

Now, talkSPORT has definitively stated that the move is ‘OFF’ with Forest pulling out ‘due to not having enough time to source a replacement’.

It seems they will be able to get one man through the door before the window closes, though, for a player that they have already been in talks with.

Indeed, Sky Sports reports that West Ham midfielder Ward-Prowse has ‘completed his medical’ ahead of a season-long loan.

He is now all set for his move to the City Ground before the window closes. The move has progressed fairly quickly after it was reported just last weekend that Ward-Prowse would be allowed to move on.

While he was directly involved in 14 Premier League goals last term, the Hammers are signing Carlos Soler, so the Englishman is surplus to requirements.

Earlier on deadline day, it was stated that the conditions of a deal were being explored by Forest, and things have moved quickly since then, with nothing in between Ward-Prowse and the transfer now.

