Reason Jack Grealish did not join Spurs from Aston Villa revealed as ‘robbed’ fears come to light

Jack Grealish’s father says the Manchester City winger turned down the chance to join Tottenham as they did not offer Aston Villa enough money.

The 28-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Villans back in May 2014, coming off the bench late on against his future employers, Manchester City.

2014/15 was his breakout season, playing 24 first-team matches across all competitions as Aston Villa finished 17th in the top flight, three points above the relegation zone.

Villa finished rock bottom with 17 points the following season and many expected a 20-year-old Grealish to leave the club.

That did not come to fruition, however, despite strong links with a move to Tottenham.

Grealish stayed in the Championship and helped his boyhood club return to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2019.

Having helped get the Villans back where they belong, he played two seasons at the top of his game before securing a £100million transfer to City in 2021.

After a difficult debut season at the Etihad, Grealish helped the Cityzens win the Treble last term, providing 16 goal contributions in all competitions.

It could have been a lot different with Tottenham interested in signing the England international back in 2016.

Norwegian outlet VG interviewed Grealish’s dad, Kevin, and it is claimed that Spurs made three offers for the player when Villa were in the second tier.

The report says the Londoners initially offered £8m, before putting £12m on the table.

Spurs then reportedly made a £25m on the final day of a transfer window, however, Grealish’s dad was not happy with their strategy.

“I said put some real money on the table. I didn’t want to see the club in our hearts robbed of money,” he said.

“I said ‘no, Jack is not going’. Something was not right. They tried to get him cheap. For a pittance. Maybe I was naïve, but I said ‘we’re not going’.”

That is so Levy.

Grealish senior did go on to say he had some doubts after snubbing Spurs.

He added: “I thought: ‘Have I made a complete fool of myself?’

“‘Have I messed it up?’ And: ‘Will Jack ever get the chance to play against such great players?'”

It is fair to say he did get the chance, joining arguably the greatest side in Premier League history. Another Treble and that debate will end.

As touched on, Grealish struggled to adapt to life under Pep Guardiola in his first year at the club but was a lot more comfortable last season.

The summer signing of Jeremy Doku has put him under pressure to perform, though.

Speaking this month, Guardiola said “it’s simple” how he will decide who to play on the left wing out of the two players.

“Jeremy can play right as well,” he said. “Who’s going to play more? It’s who performs better. It’s simple.

“Phil [Foden] can play on the left too. The guy who performs well and feels better will have more chance to play.

“I’m more than impressed with the new ones [signings], they’re playing at a high level. Some of them [need a year to adapt], the other ones can click.”

