Recalling Man Utd’s sorry Boro thrashing that sparked Roy Keane’s infamous MUTV interview

“I have seen that happen to Rio before,” Roy Keane uttered over footage of Ferdinand impersonating a complacent Victorian gentleman having his wallet pinched by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“It is poor defending. Just because you are paid £120,000 a week and play well for 20 minutes against Tottenham you think you are a superstar.”

The decision by MUTV, the in-house media channel of Manchester United, to ask Keane to ‘Play the Pundit’ after their 4-1 shellacking at Middlesbrough in October 2005 would prove to be one of the more ill-conceived in football history.

