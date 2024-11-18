Recalling Man Utd’s sorry Boro thrashing that sparked Roy Keane’s infamous MUTV interview

Planet Football

“I have seen that happen to Rio before,” Roy Keane uttered over footage of Ferdinand impersonating a complacent Victorian gentleman having his wallet pinched by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“It is poor defending. Just because you are paid £120,000 a week and play well for 20 minutes against Tottenham you think you are a superstar.”

The decision by MUTV, the in-house media channel of Manchester United, to ask Keane to ‘Play the Pundit’ after their 4-1 shellacking at Middlesbrough in October 2005 would prove to be one of the more ill-conceived in football history.

For the full article, please click here.

Home Page