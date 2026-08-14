Record-breaking Arsenal transfer collapses as star says no – multiple sources

An Arsenal transfer that would have broken their own record is off, though a different deal could now take its place, according to numerous trusted sources.

Arsenal aim to round out the summer transfer window with a bang, or more precisely, three bangs. A new centre-back who is also capable of playing at right-back is wanted. Ezri Konsa is the top target, with Jarell Quansah and Jules Kounde also shortlisted.

A superstar-calibre left winger is on the agenda, as is a new striker, with a move for Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen being explored.

Osimhen’s name originally arose in discussions that centred on Gabriel Martinelli moving the other way. Arsenal are willing to offload the Brazilian in anticipation of signing an upgrade on the left side.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray recently launched an official bid for the 25-year-old worth €45m / £38.5m.

If a deal were sealed at that price point, Martinelli would become Arsenal’s most expensive ever sale, surpassing the £35m Liverpool paid when signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain way back in 2017.

However, a whole host of top reporters have now confirmed Martinelli has informed Arsenal he has no desire to move to Turkey by way of Galatasaray.

Nevertheless, the winger could still be on the move in the coming weeks if an opportunity more to his liking crops up.

Gabriel Martinelli rejects Galatasaray transfer

David Ornstein led the way, writing: ‘Gabriel Martinelli camp inform Arsenal winger has no interest in joining Galatasaray.

‘#AFC received €45m bid from Turkish club & open to trading if suitable offers arrive but #Galatasaray not on agenda for 25yo Brazil international.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: ‘Gabriel Martinelli never considered a move to Turkey at this stage of his career as realistic option.

‘Nothing expected to happen in the upcoming weeks with Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray as @David_Ornstein

reports.’

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Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg – who was the one to initially break news of Galatasaray’s bid on August 12 – claimed: ‘The €45m offer from Galatasaray to Arsenal now confirmed.

‘However, Gabriel Martinelli’s camp have informed Arsenal that he has rejected joining Galatasaray.

‘As reported, there was also no agreement between Martinelli/Gala.’

In a follow-up post on X, Plettenberg declared Galatasaray have now turned their attention to signing AC Milan’s Rafael Leao after Martinelli’s rejection.