Record-breaking Liverpool bid for Bradley Barcola incoming as full cost revealed

A fresh report has revealed Liverpool’s first bid for PSG attacker Bradley Barcola is on the way, and it will break the club’s transfer record.

Barcola is Liverpool’s undisputed top target to replace club legend Mohamed Salah, with new Reds boss Andoni Iraola viewing the France star as a genuine world-class player who will improve the club’s starting XI.

Reports that Liverpool have an agreement on personal terms in place with Barcola were actually debunked by four respected journalists on Tuesday.

However, all four of those reporters – Fabrizio Romano, Loic Tanzi, Fabrice Hawkins and Graeme Bailey – confirmed Barcola has signalled his intention to sign on the dotted line at Anfield and chosen Iraola’s men over other top suitors, including Premier League champions Arsenal.

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To that end, while personal terms are not yet agreed, it’s thought that Liverpool will not have any issues in that regard.

The second major part of this potentially record-breaking deal centres on the enormous transfer fee involved for Barcola.

PSG value the attacker at a whopping €170m (£145m) on the back of an impressive World Cup campaign and two stellar seasons with the Ligue 1 side in which he helped the club win back-to-back Champions League titles.

A report from our friends over at TEAMtalk on Tuesday revealed that PSG now willing to sell Barcola on the back of the winger making it crystal clear he won’t pen fresh terms.

Liverpool to go BIG with opening Barcola offer

And now a fresh update from Liverpool reporter, DaveOCKop, has revealed that size of Liverpool’s opening bid for Barcola.

Taking to X, he stated: “EXCL: Liverpool are preparing a bid of €110m plus a potential approx. €40m in add-ons for Bradley Barcola.

“The bonuses are set to be structured around the Premier League and Champions League. Barcola is keen on a move to Liverpool.”

At current exchange rate, a package totalling €150m equates to £128.5m, which would mean Barcola becoming Liverpool’s record signing – if PSG agree to that figure, of course.

Providing further context on the upcoming bid via his website, DaveOCKop added: “Liverpool is set to submit a huge proposal to Paris Saint-Germain worth a staggering €110 million (£94 million) upfront.

“The structure of the deal also includes performance-based bonuses, with an additional €20 million tied to domestic league success and a further €20 million linked to Champions League achievements.

“This would take the total potential value of the deal to €150 million.

“Of course, that will still fall short of the widely reported valuation of €170m, with €40m not guaranteed for Luis Enrique’s side.”

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Some significant movement then, when it comes to Liverpool’s chase for Salah’s successor, with the Reds ready to spend big again after their extraordinary outlay last summer.