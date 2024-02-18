Redknapp believes Man Utd star has saved Ten Hag through ‘incredible moments’ this season

Jamie Redknapp has detailed how he believes Alejandro Garnacho has kept “massively under pressure” Erik ten Hag “out of that pressure,” through his “incredible moments” this season.

Ahead of the latest United game, where they faced Luton, 19-year-old Garnacho had scored seven goals and assisted twice this season. He was still one of the only forwards still performing when Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford were in slumps.

Indeed, Garnacho scored the opener in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League to keep hopes of getting through to the knockouts alive before United slipped up, and assisted the winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the league in December.

Now his teammates are finding form, he’s upped his level, too. Indeed, in the space of five Premier League games between late December and early February, the Argentine was directly involved in five goals – four of them in winning causes.

Redknapp believes his form is one of the reasons United boss Ten Hag is still in a job.

“To a certain extent, he has kept a manager who was massively under pressure, out of that pressure, because he’s led the way with some incredible moments for a young man,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

In the latest game against Luton, Garnacho continued his good form, assisting Hojlund for the second goal of the 2-1 win – doing so in the seventh minute to hurt the Hatters after a fast Red Devils start.

He was putting in top performances when things were not going so well for United, but they’ve now won their last four league games on the trot, and he’s played a starring role in them.

As such, not only might he have saved Ten Hag from the pressure of the higher-ups at Old Trafford, but he’s now helping the side return to the level they think they should be at.

Indeed, before their recent run of good form, United were eighth in the league, and they’re now sixth and only three points off Tottenham in fifth, and five points shy of the top four.

Garnacho can certainly take some credit with some mature performances, and given his age, he’ll likely be involved in helping United return to the heights of the Premier League beyond just this season.

