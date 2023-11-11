Redknapp ‘can’t see Spurs winning’ at Wolves after ‘difficult week’ and ‘big concerns’ for Postecoglou

Harry Redknapp “can’t see” Tottenham “getting the win” at Wolves on Saturday with several crucial players unavailable.

Spurs are down to the bare bones with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven injured until 2024 and Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero suspended.

Romero was given a straight red and Udogie two yellow cards in Monday’s Premier League loss at home to Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were the final unbeaten team in the top flight but were dismantled by the Blues while down to nine men, losing 4-1 on the night.

It has been a great start to the season for the north Londoners but following that first loss, the floodgates might open given Postecoglou’s injury and suspension concerns.

They face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday with Gary O’Neil’s side on the back of a surprise 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United, their first league win of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wolves played admirably at home to Liverpool earlier this season and should been out of sight at half-time and two weeks later they defeated Treble winners Manchester City.

It is going to be a tricky match for Spurs and the club’s former manager Redknapp reckons it will be a draw.

He told BetVictor: “Wolves were on a decent run of form and then lost up at Sheffield, I can’t believe that!

“Molineux isn’t an easy place to go to though, they’ve already had a few upsets here this season. I couldn’t believe what I was watching in that Spurs-Chelsea match, it was unbelievable.

“The loss is one thing, the bigger concern is the amount of injuries they picked up. They don’t have a big squad as it is, let alone if they’re missing a few lads.

“It’s been a difficult week for Spurs, I can’t see them getting the win here. 1-1. My one to watch is Hwang, he has been Wolves’ best player this season, he can cause a depleted defence some problems.”

Speaking ahead of the game, Postecoglou said Ben Davies is back for the trip to Molineux and confirmed the injuries to Maddison and Van de Ven.

“Fair to say a fair bit happened after Monday,” the Australian boss told reporters.

“Micky obviously with that hamstring injury, we knew it was fairly significant, probably a couple of months for him looking into the new year.

“Madders is a lot worse than we thought. He came off with an ankle injury and the next day wasn’t great, so we sent him for a scan. Again probably into the new year for him.

“Richy (Richarlison) should only be a month so not too long after international break, so they are the main ones, but we’ve got a couple of suspensions as well.

“Ben Davies is back and available. (Pedro) Porro is fine, he trained no problem.”