Redknapp hails ‘brilliant addition’ at Tottenham with pair identified as ‘fundamental’ for Angeball

Harry Redknapp has hailed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou for bringing the best out of James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma.

Signed for £40million from Leicester City this summer, Maddison has hit the ground running in north London.

The current mood at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is top-notch with Ange Postecoglou earning lots of praise for quickly turning around the club’s fortunes and overall atmosphere.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal maintained Spurs’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season, with Maddison earning another goal contribution, assisting the first of Son’s two goals at the Emirates.

The England playmaker is already looking like the leading contender for signing of the season and former Spurs manager Redknapp says he is “fitting in perfectly”.

Discussing Postecoglou’s starting XI going forward, Redknapp told BetVictor that Maddison has to partner Bissouma in midfield.

“My pair in the centre of midfield both come from Tottenham starting with James Maddison,” he said.

READ MORE: Premier League’s most creative players 2023/24: James Maddison is the king

“Maddison showed true quality in some of his passing in the north London derby but also showed he wasn’t afraid to drop a bit deeper and try and collect the ball and make things happen from within his own half.

“Maddison has been a brilliant addition to the squad fitting in perfectly and is another player who can be incredibly proud of his effort to secure a point in such a big match for Spurs fans.

“My other pick from Spurs midfield will be Yves Bissouma.

“Bissouma was incredible particularly in the second half with a high work rate and seemingly winning every ball he needed to. I just love the way he’s not afraid to run at players from the middle of the pitch and has a big engine.

“If Tottenham are going to have a good season his form will be fundamental to ensure the midfield has the steel required to get through big games such as this north London derby.”

Bissouma had a difficult debut season at the club but Postecoglou is bringing the best out of him after he failed to impress when fit under Antonio Conte.

Another player whose fortunes have quickly turned around is Son, who the former Celtic manager named as his captain in the summer.

Redknapp thinks the South Korean forward is thriving in a new role with Big Ange at the helm.

“For my two forwards this week I can’t leave out Son Heung-min after his brace against Arsenal,” he added.

“Some may have questioned how he performed for Spurs with the changes this summer after Harry Kane left the club.

“Son to me seems to be relishing the slightly different role he is playing this season and has always been a man you can count on in big games. His electric finish lit up the game and he is gonna be my star man for this week (against Liverpool).”

READ MORE: 20) Ten Hag 19) Poch 3) Klopp 2) Big Ange – Ranking all 20 Premier League managers so far