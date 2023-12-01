Redknapp calls Man Utd vs Newcastle and Man City vs Spurs; tips Liverpool, Arsenal wins

Harry Redknapp is backing Newcastle United and Manchester City to win the two biggest games in the Premier League this weekend.

The Magpies host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening, while City face Tottenham at the Etihad on Sunday.

Newcastle could move above Man Utd with a win over the weekend, while Erik ten Hag’s men have their sights set on catching teams further up the league.

On the match between Newcastle and Man Utd, Redknapp told BetVictor: “What a game this will be. I can’t believe how well Newcastle are doing despite their injuries, what a job Eddie is doing. Look at the bench against Chelsea last week, three keepers and a few kids on it.

“That’s got to be a record, three keepers on the bench! They showed so much character in Paris on Tuesday, I’m gutted for them after the decision. If that’s a penalty, we’ll be seeing 3 or 4 a game now. Terrible.

“Speaking of great games, what a game that was in Istanbul on Wednesday! I couldn’t believe what I was watching, there wasn’t much defending going on that’s for sure. Going forward, United look like they have a real threat, but defensively, there’s big issues. I don’t like singling out the lad, but Onana is costing them in too many games right now.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe repeating first Solskjaer mistake with ‘Buy British’ transfer policy Man City would laugh at

“With those fans behind them, Newcastle take some stopping. I’m going for a 2-1 home win.”

Early pace-setters Tottenham have tailed off recently because of injuries and Redknapp reckons City will extend Spurs’ losing run to four matches in a row.

Redknapp added: “Here we go, the big one! Pep was probably annoyed to not get the win against Liverpool last week, they let that one slip. That was a great comeback from them during the week against Leipzig though, they probably feel unbeatable at home.

“That’s three defeats in a row for Spurs, Ange has to be concerned. The injuries keep mounting up for his side as well, it’s a really difficult spell for them. They’ve still been creating chances though and with the likes of Son and Kulusevski still in the side, they’ll always be a threat.

“I can see Spurs scoring but I can only see a City win. Doku looks like such a threat and with him on one side, Foden on the other, City will be such a hard side to stop.”

Redknapp foresees a comfortable Liverpool victory against Fulham on Sunday, he continued: “After conceding early, that was a brilliant point for Liverpool last week at City. Now back at home, they’ll really fancy themselves to go on a winning run.

“Fulham won on Monday, I’m not sure how much they deserved it though. I mentioned it earlier, but I’m not convinced by either of those penalties. What I will say, is that Willian took both brilliantly.

“I can only see a comfortable Liverpool win.”

While former Tottenham boss Redknapp is backing Arsenal to stay top of the Premier League with a victory at Wolves, he said: “Arsenal were exceptional during the week against Lens, just fantastic. When they play like that, they’re a joy to watch.

“Raya will be back in the side this week, I’ve got to say I feel for young Ramsdale, this is a tough situation for the lad.

“I don’t know what Gary O’Neill and Wolves have done to deserve this luck this season! They’ve had so many decisions go against them; it feels like they’ve had more apologies than points this season! I’m not sure either of those two penalties on Monday should have been given.

“Unfortunately for Wolves I can’t see it getting any better here, 2-0 Arsenal.”