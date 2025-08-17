Jamie Redknapp has named Liverpool and Arsenal as the favourites for the Premier League title, with the Gunners given a “real chance” for one reason.

Liverpool and Arsenal finished first and second in the Premier League last season, though the Reds were afforded a free run at the title as they sealed top spot with a few games remaining.

Arne Slot‘s side were comfortably the best team in the Premier League last season as they benefited from Arsenal and Manchester City’s struggles to march clear at the summit.

This summer has been crucial for Arsenal as they have sought to bridge the gap to Liverpool, securing most of their priority transfer targets, notably Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres.

However, Liverpool have also been active in the transfer market as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, as they have looked to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League. They got off to a winning start on Friday night, beating Bournemouth 4-2 in their opening game of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal face Manchester United in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday afternoon, while fellow contenders Man City beat Wolves 4-0 on Saturday evening.

Redknapp reckons Arsenal have a “real chance” of winning the title for one reason, though Liverpool could end the window with “one of the best teams in Premier League history”.

“If Liverpool get Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, it’s not far off one of the best teams in Premier League history,” Redknapp told Hayters.

“I still think Liverpool are going to be the team to beat. I think they’re the team to beat with or without Isak.

“Arsenal have got a chance, the summer signings give them a real chance. I think [Martin] Zubimendi will be as important as [Viktor] Gyokeres because he’s that link in midfield.”

He continued: “He’s such a brilliant young footballer. Arsenal will go really close, they’re a good side, they just need a bit of luck and things to go their way.

“It’s going to be a titanic battle I think between those two [Liverpool and Arsenal].

“Man City obviously have Rodri coming back, that’s great for them. But I still think they’re going to be short, they’re going to miss Kevin De Bruyne.

“I fancy Liverpool and that’s not because I played for them. I think they’re still the team to beat.

“It’s going to be a tough season in terms of what happened with Diogo Jota, that was just heartbreaking for everybody and we don’t quite know how that’s going to play out because he was loved by everyone.

“I’d like to see Liverpool do it again but Arsenal will run them close.”