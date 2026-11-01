Jamie Redknapp delivers verdict on Man Utd appointing Unai Emery as INEOS make ‘immediate decision’

Jamie Redknapp has given his thoughts on Manchester United potentially appointing Unai Emery to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick is surely running out of time at Man Utd, who are now nine games without a victory in all competitions.

On Saturday, the Red Devils slipped to a 2-0 loss to Chelsea with ten men, and they are now 17th in the Premier League.

Despite this, talkSPORT are reporting that Man Utd have made an ‘immediate decision’ on Carrick’s future after the loss to Chelsea, with the head coach ‘expected to be in the dugout’ for Tuesday’s Champions League match against AS Roma.

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The report explains:

‘The Red Devils are highly unlikely to make a head coach change until the upcoming international break at the earliest, even though the hierarchy held summit talks. ‘Senior boardroom figures are still hoping Carrick can turn around the club’s worst start to a season since the 1986/87 campaign.’

Jamie Redknapp delivers verdict on Manchester United appointing Unai Emery

Despite this, Man Utd are linked with several potential replacements, and Redknapp thinks Aston Villa boss Emery is one of two potential successors.

“There are only, I think, two runners,” Redknapp told Sky Sports about who could replace Carrick at Man Utd.

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“Listen, Michael Carrick is still in the job so it’s unfair to be saying it.

“But if that’s the case, if this doesn’t improve, it’s inevitable that he’s going to lose his job.

“It can only be him [Emery] really and Eddie Howe.”

Redknapp went on to favour Emery over Howe and has explained why he might accept the job.

“Julian Nagelsmann has done pretty well in Germany. I think he started off his career so good… last few years, not quite so good, obviously with Germany at the World Cup,” Redknapp continued.

“I can only really see him [Emery]. It depends, does he want to leave Aston Villa? He’s got a project, he can do what he likes there, he’s running the club, whatever he says goes.

“But he might think, ‘This is the challenge for me’, and every manager has an ego. Everyone will believe that they can turn Manchester United around, they will genuinely believe that.

“With his abilities, he would probably be the only one that I would trust to be able to do it.

“I don’t believe anyone else is just going to go in there with a manager and an assistant and change it. There are so many things behind the scenes that need to change.”

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