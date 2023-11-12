Reece James hits back at critics of Chelsea forward who’s received ‘huge confidence boost’

Chelsea captain Reece James has hit back at critics of Nicolas Jackson, stating the forward “knows his ability and why he is at Chelsea” and he has received a “huge confidence boost” of late.

Jackson has taken on the mantle of being the Blues’ main striker after both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz left the club in the summer.

It’s a big responsibility for a new signing, and the Senegalese forward has struggled at times. Ahead of Chelsea’s last game against Tottenham, Jackson had scored just twice in the Premier League despite starting all but two games.

He bagged a hat-trick against Spurs, aided by Ange Postecoglou’s suicidal decision to continue playing a high line after having two of his main defenders sent off.

While Jackson’s tally improved to five league goals, he remains the third-worst finisher in the competition this season in terms of the disparity from his expected goals to actual goals.

He’s also received a fair amount of criticism, former Premier League star striker Dimitar Berbatov the latest to weigh in, stating the forward needs to show more “consistency” following the hat-trick.

However, Chelsea captain James has come to the aid of Jackson, suggesting he’s at the club for a reason.

“I don’t think he’s needed a pick-me-up once. He is one of the most energetic guys,” James said, via The Sun.

“He knows his ability and why he is at Chelsea.”

James also feels that while the striker has struggled with his efficiency in front of goal, his hard work will pay off, and the hat-trick was an example of that.

“As a striker, you go through spells when you don’t score or miss chances,” James added.

“He just has to keep working hard. That is what he’s done and he got his reward.

“I’m happy for him. It’s a huge confidence boost for anyone to get a hat-trick, especially against such a good side.”

James is showing his captaincy skills by sticking up for Jackson, and will hope he can continue to help his players on the pitch after a tough spell with being sidelined.

“That’s been one of the hardest things — trying to be a captain when I’m not available,” he said.

“It’s really helped coming back in and being fit and available again.”

