Manchester City have reportedly contacted AC Milan over the potential signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with talks said to be in the early stages.

Before his move to Milan in 2023, Reijnders spent five years at AZ Alkmaar, making 128 appearances.

He has also earned 22 caps for the Netherlands, with his international debut coming in 2023. Reijnders was part of the Dutch squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Milan this season, helping the club win the Supercoppa Italiana in January and reach the Coppa Italia final, where they will face Bologna on Wednesday.

Despite Milan’s success in domestic cup competitions, their league form has been disappointing, with the club currently sitting eighth in Serie A.

Their struggles led to the dismissal of head coach Paulo Fonseca in December, with former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao taking over.

In January, Reijnders signed a new contract with Milan, committing to the club until 2030, but there is a possibility he could leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, Man City have expressed interest in Reijnders, with initial contact already made between the two clubs.

While talks are still at an ‘early stage’ and ‘no formal offer’ has been made, City are hopeful of reaching an agreement once Milan’s focus shifts from the Coppa Italia final.

Reijnders is seen as a key target to strengthen City’s midfield, particularly in the No.8 role, separate from their ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

City have already strengthened their midfield with the winter signing of Nico Gonzalez from Porto, and with Rodri close to returning from an ACL injury, the club remains in the market for additional reinforcements.

This need has grown due to the departure of Kevin De Bruyne at the end of the season, alongside speculation about Bernardo Silva’s future.

Reijnders – worth £42million on Transfermarkt – has enjoyed a successful spell at Milan, making 101 appearances and featuring in 51 matches this season.

With Hugo Viana having taken over as City’s new director of football in April, the club had initially planned to wait until he settled into his role before making transfer decisions.

However, as talks for Reijnders continue, City remain optimistic about finalising a deal soon.