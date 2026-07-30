Business as usual for Newcastle as £24.5m signing triggered despite shock Howe exit

Newcastle are closing in on a new No.1 goalkeeper

Newcastle United are closing in on another new signing, despite the impending exit of boss Eddie Howe, with reports suggesting they have triggered the release clause for Czech Republic international goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Howe is moving on after five years in charge at St James’ Park, with Matthias Jaissle, who is currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, already lined up to take over.

Despite those major events behind the scenes at Newcastle, the club’s transfer business is going on as normal, with our friends over at TEAMtalk revealing the projected capture of Braga star Hornicek.

The report claims that the Tyneside outfit have ‘agreed to meet Hornicek’s €30million (£24.5m / $34.3m) release clause‘, with the move now ‘advancing towards completion’, as Newcastle ‘continue their summer overhaul between the posts’.

READ: Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle United for three reasons as David Ornstein reveals exit U-turn

Newcastle’s recruitment team are understood to have been monitoring the 24-year-old for well over a year, identifying him as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers as they planned a major revamp of their goalkeeping department.

The Magpies have already landed France Under-21 international Ewen Jaouen from Reims in a deal worth around £18.5million, but Hornicek has ‘always been viewed as the man to become the club’s long-term No.1’.

To that end, Hornicek is expected to arrive as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Jaouen providing competition while continuing his own development on Tyneside.

Hornicek in, Pope out at Newcastle

The report adds that Hornicek’s impending arrival will pave the way for long-serving goalkeeper Nick Pope to leave St James’ Park.

The England international has interest from a number of clubs and Newcastle are now prepared to ‘listen to offers’ as they reshape one of the key areas of their squad.

The goalkeeping overhaul has been comprehensive on Tyneside, with Martin Dubravka heading to Tottenham Hotspur, while Aaron Ramsdale returned to Southampton following the conclusion of his loan spell.

With Jaouen already through the door and Hornicek now set to follow, Newcastle believe they have secured the future of the position.

Hornicek has enjoyed a remarkable rise since leaving the Pardubice academy as a teenager to join Braga at the age of 17.

After progressing through the Portuguese club’s academy system, he established himself as Braga’s first-choice goalkeeper and has gone on to build a reputation as one of the finest young keepers in the Primeira Liga.

His performances also earned him international recognition.

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Hornicek made his senior debut for the Czech Republic earlier this year before going on to feature in the World Cup, further enhancing his growing reputation across Europe.

Now, after what has already been a landmark year in his career, Hornicek is now closing in on a move to the Premier League.