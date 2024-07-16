‘Relieved’ Sarina Wiegman celebrates as England qualify for Euro 2025 after Sweden draw

England have qualified for Euro 2025 after a goalless draw against Sweden and Sarina Wiegman has expressed her relief.

Reigning champions England finished second in Group A3 and earned a hard-fought point to avoid a play-off scenario for qualification.

They dominated the first half, with the best chance falling to Georgia Stanway, before Sweden got a foothold in the game.

The hosts threatened after the break and Wiegman admitted it was a relief to qualify following a tough contest.

Speaking to ITV, the England boss said: “I’m happy and very relieved because indeed it was a tough game and again, two different phases.

“The first half I think we dominated, beside the last part. When you play so well, we are so dominant and we have to create more chances and score goals.

“The second half we couldn’t keep up that level, which is something we wanted to do.

“Now we have a year to prepare (for Euro 2025), what we absolutely want to improve is to keep the level.

“But keeping it 0-0, qualifying in this group – which is a very hard group – I’m indeed relieved.”

Following a bright start, England were firmly in control of possession for the first half but struggled to break down the Swedish defence.

The hosts showed flashes of danger before the break when Johanna Rytting Kaneryd scrambled an effort wide at the back post.

Lucy Bronze had a powerful effort saved by Zecira Musovic in the second half before the momentum shifted in Sweden’s favour and Filippa Angeldal nearly caught Hannah Hampton out with a shot from distance.

However, England were able to see the game out and captain Leah Williamson was pleased to see her side take care of business.

Reflecting on the match, she told ITV: “Their change of tactics, they had different threats which we knew before – height being one of them – but I think we stood firm.

“We couldn’t play the football we wanted to play in the second half, which put us under a lot of pressure, so I’m happy to see the game out because it could’ve gone differently.

“We took care of business, we qualified which means we can prepare now and we get the most out of ourselves ahead of next year, which is the same story ahead of the last Euros.

“We all know how that went and I think everybody wants more.”