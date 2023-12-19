Remember Hatem Ben Arfa? He’s busy conquering the world at another sport

I was in the stadium when he did the madness.

I was in the Gallowgate End when Hatem Ben Arfa turned so sharply that Sam Ricketts did the splits completely involuntarily, then Hatem just ran really quickly in a straight line, right up the guts of the field, and toe-poked the ball past Adam Bogdan, the gingerest goalkeeper of all time.

It feels like there aren’t many ginger goalkeepers. What’s that about? One for the scientists. Anyway, I was there, and I count myself extremely lucky.

Ben Arfa did things with the ball at his feet that I’ve never seen anyone else do. He’s 5’10” but with a centre of gravity hidden deep underground, like buried treasure.

